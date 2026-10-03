Former Wedding Editor Says Why She Chose a Two-Day London Wedding

In a detailed account, a former wedding brand editor outlined how she and her long-term partner, Simon, planned a two-day London wedding featuring a morning at Claridge’s, a ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall, and a celebration for 80 guests across two Mayfair and East London venues.

Planning a Two-Day London Celebration After a Claridge’s Proposal

The author, writing in Condé Nast Traveller, explained that she spent about a month enjoying her newly engaged status before planning her nuptials. Engaged after 13 years together and four years working as a wedding brand editor, she bypassed traditional tropical destinations and Vegas chapels in favor of London—the city where the couple met and built their life. The proposal itself took place one December evening over cocktails at Claridge’s, setting the tone for a simple and intimate celebration.

The couple structured their wedding across two distinct days. On Friday, they spent the morning preparing together in the Prince Alexander Suite at Claridge’s before heading to Marylebone Town Hall to exchange vows in front of immediate family. Afterward, they hosted dinner and drinks at Mount Street, one of their favorite Mayfair restaurants. The following day shifted focus to a larger gathering of 80 close friends at Bistro Freddie, an East London restaurant.

Logistics and Guest Celebrations Across the Capital

Organizing a multi-venue city wedding required balancing non-traditional elements with standard event logistics. The Friday itinerary kept formal proceedings compact, relying on close family presence at Marylebone Town Hall and an intimate meal on Mount Street.

Two-Day London Wedding Itinerary and Locations Day Event Location Friday Morning Getting Ready & Vows Claridge’s (Prince Alexander Suite) & Marylebone Town Hall Friday Evening Dinner and Drinks Mount Street, Mayfair Saturday Friend Celebration (80 Guests, 158 Martinis) Bistro Freddie, East London

The account details the logistical decisions behind staging celebrations in active commercial venues across Mayfair and East London rather than traditional banquet halls. By splitting the timeline, the couple managed immediate family commitments and a larger friends’ reception separately across two distinct urban environments.