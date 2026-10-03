Whitworth Math Graduates Secure Jobs and Top Graduate School Placements

Whitworth University’s mathematics program pairs a degree with a B.A. in secondary education or a Master in Teaching.

The Bottom Line Graduates secure secondary mathematics positions including Renton, Redmond, and Cheney.

Undergraduates access competitive summer Research Experiences for Undergraduates at institutions like the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Students complete faculty-led international study through the Math History program in England, France, and Germany.

Classroom Placements

Whitworth University graduates from the mathematics program secure teaching roles. Recent placement records list Hannah Edstrom teaching at McKnight Middle School in Renton, Wash. Melanie Mumford works as a math teacher at Timberline Middle School in Redmond, Wash. Genevieve Symons instructs students at Cheney High School in Cheney, Wash.

Students pair their degree with a B.A. in secondary education or a Master in Teaching. This structure provides classroom experience and career direction.

Advanced Graduate Studies and Academic Research

Recent mathematics graduates advance their education at graduate programs at institutions including the University of Washington, Washington State University, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, University of Idaho, University of Colorado Boulder, and Michigan State University.

Undergraduates build research credentials through competitive summer Research Experiences for Undergraduates. Recent Whitworth math majors completed placements at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Rochester Institute of Technology. Students also gain academic experience by tutoring fellow students at the math homework hangout, working as a teaching assistant for a calculus class, and teaching supplemental instruction sessions.

Competitive Problem Solving and International Study

Mathematics majors test their analytical skills in annual events and national contests. Students participate in the annual Integration Bee or the national Putnam competition.

The curriculum extends abroad through a faculty-led Jan Term program known as Math History. Students travel to England, France, and Germany to examine historical sites where famous mathematicians lived and worked. Participants inspect historical buildings, scientific equipment, original manuscripts, and inventions to analyze how mathematical ideas developed and contributed to society and culture.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.