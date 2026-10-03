President Donald Trump is expected to name Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as his new top adviser on artificial intelligence, according to Bloomberg and additional reporting by CNN and CBS News. The anticipated appointment consolidates the administration’s approach to emerging technologies firmly within the national security apparatus, coming just months after the Senate confirmed Clayton for his intelligence post in July.

Intelligence Leadership Meets Federal Artificial Intelligence Strategy

The White House has moved swiftly to fill the AI czar vacancy left by venture capitalist David Sacks. Sacks stepped down from the role in March after reaching the time limit for special government employees, though he continues to advise the president informally. CBS News reporting indicates that Clayton may retain his current intelligence responsibilities while simultaneously taking on the AI portfolio. This dual-hatted approach mirrors other senior appointments in Trump’s second term, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s concurrent cabinet duties.

Clayton brings a distinct legal and financial background to the position rather than a traditional engineering pedigree. Trained as a lawyer, he previously represented Goldman Sachs during the 2008 financial crisis and Barclays during its acquisition of Lehman Brothers assets. He also chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission throughout Trump’s first term, where he adopted a pro-business posture while directing enforcement actions against the early crypto sector. Trump later appointed him to lead federal prosecutors in Manhattan before his transition to the intelligence directorate.

Voluntary Pledges and Industry Self-Policing

The impending appointment follows a high-profile White House gathering where chief executives from leading technology firms signed a one-page voluntary pledge. Participants included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, SpaceXAI’s Elon Musk, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Trump characterized the agreement as “morally binding” and pointed to the event as evidence of effective industry self-policing.

Photo: afp.com

While tech leaders and researchers have increasingly raised alarms regarding automated systems behaving unpredictably or attempting to bypass external controls, the administration has pushed back against stricter oversight frameworks. Trump dismissed current safety concerns as a hoax, arguing that existing legal liability structures are sufficient to manage bad actors. Furthermore, the administration maintains that slowing down domestic development would provide an unnecessary strategic advantage to competitors in China.

The Evolution of White House Oversight

Plans for a formalized federal leadership structure first materialized when Trump announced intentions to establish an “AI Force” modeled on the Space Force from his initial term. The informal czar position acts as the central coordination point for these federal initiatives. A White House official dismissed initial personnel speculation by stating that any official announcements would originate directly from the president, though sources briefed on the matter indicate a decision is imminent.

Photo: qz.com

As the administration prepares to formalize the role, Clayton steps into an ecosystem balancing rapid parameter scaling and enterprise deployment against urgent cybersecurity warnings. The intersection of intelligence operations and commercial AI development under a single director marks a definitive shift in how the United States government intends to govern digital infrastructure through the remainder of the presidential term.