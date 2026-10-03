Mortgage Rates Hit 7.30% as Demand Drops for Sixth Week

Mortgage Rates Hit 7.30 Percent as Bond Market Recalibrates Federal Reserve Expectations

Mortgage rates climbed for the sixth straight week to reach their highest level since November 2023, pushing average 30-year fixed contract rates to 7.30%. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the sharp increase caused overall weekly housing demand to drop 6% as buyers confronted both rising borrowing costs and accelerating home price gains.

The Bottom Line Borrowing Costs Surge: The average 30-year fixed contract rate increased to 7.30% with points rising to 0.75, driving weekly mortgage demand down 6%.

The average 30-year fixed contract rate increased to 7.30% with points rising to 0.75, driving weekly mortgage demand down 6%. Refinance Activity Collapses: Applications to refinance dropped 9% for the week and sit 56% lower than the same week one year prior.

Applications to refinance dropped 9% for the week and sit 56% lower than the same week one year prior. Rates continued upward pressure to open the week, with Mortgage News Daily recording the 30-year fixed average hitting 7.58%.

Contract Rates and Loan Balances Shift Across National Markets

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $832,750 or less increased last week from 7.12% to 7.30%. Points associated with these loans rose to 0.75 from 0.73, a figure that includes the origination fee for loans backed by a 20% down payment.

Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home fell 4% for the week, leaving purchase demand 14% lower than the same week one year ago. High borrowing expenses coincide with sticky home valuations. Prices in July rose 1.9% nationally compared to July 2025, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index, accelerating from a 1.6% annual gain recorded in June.

Refinance Market Retreats as Borrowers Face Diminishing Returns

Refinance demand absorbed the steepest contractions as high interest rates priced out the vast majority of potential applicants. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 9% for the week, leaving volume 56% lower than the corresponding week in 2025. Consequently, the refinance share of total mortgage activity decreased to 38.3% down from 39.3% the previous week.

Government-backed refinancing experienced pronounced pullbacks across multiple agencies. Joel Kan, an MBA economist, noted in a release that “government refinances declined 13 percent, with both FHA and VA applications experiencing double digit decreases over the week.”

Mortgage Application Metrics and Weekly Changes Metric Current Period Value Weekly Change YoY Change 30-Year Fixed Rate (MBA) 7.30% N/A N/A Overall Demand Index N/A -6% N/A Refinance Applications 38.3% share -9% -56% Purchase Applications N/A -4% -14% Adjustable-Rate Share 10.3% N/A N/A

Alternative Loan Structures Gain Traction Amid Affordability Pressures

Faced with elevated fixed financing costs, prospective buyers increasingly turned toward riskier alternative loan structures to secure lower monthly payments. Adjustable-rate mortgage loans, which featured rates around 80 basis points lower than fixed rate loans, accounted for 10.3% of applications, the highest share since October 2025, according to Kan.

Rates continued to accelerate at the start of the following week, with benchmark figures on the 30-year fixed product reaching 7.58% according to Mortgage News Daily. Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, explained the trajectory by stating that “mortgage rates moved higher again on Tuesday as the bond market continues recalibrating expectations for Fed policy, economic growth, and inflation.” He added that “the weakness is especially frustrating considering a fairly large drop in oil prices today, but rates have a lot more on their mind than oil these days.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.