Connor Storrie stars in dystopian sci-fi clone thriller April X

Connor Storrie Takes the Lead in Dystopian Thriller April X

Actor Connor Storrie makes his first film appearance since television’s Heated Rivalry launched him into sudden stardom, headlining the gritty dystopian feature April X. The film arrived in UK and Irish cinemas on October 2, 2026.

A Grim World of Dreams and Desperation

Directed by feature-film debutant Michel K. Parandi and co-written with Jack Coulter, the movie offers a grim landscape of human cloning and organ trafficking. Storrie plays Baxter, a low-level operator navigating the fatigued brutalist housing blocks of outer Bucharest, which double for an unspecified city on the edge of ruin.

Alongside him is Lilly Krug as his twin sister, April. While Baxter runs black-market organs and commits petty crimes, April possesses a rare and marketable gift: the ability to generate vividly lucid dreams in an era where slumber visions have otherwise vanished. These recorded dreams are captured on retro-styled data devices, a concept drawing thematic parallels to 1990s science fiction classics.

Mounting Debts and a Desperate Rescue

Financial pressures quickly mount when Baxter and his associate Ronny, played by Tourialay Akbari, fall deeply into debt with local kingpin Klein, portrayed by Serban Pavlu. Klein’s characterization leans heavily on parsimoniousness and persistent Yiddish phrasing. When Baxter cleans out their joint accounts and still comes up short, April vanishes, triggering a desperate rescue mission.

A Dark Turn Into Human Trafficking

The narrative abruptly lurches five years forward, revealing that April has been cloned into a series of identical sex workers at a local brothel. This dark turn plunges the story into an increasingly uncomfortable exploration of human trafficking, amplified by jagged editing and hard-boiled voiceover narration from Storrie. The final act progresses into progressively ickier territory, balancing a stated repulsion toward the exploitation with lingering, duplicated digital shots of Krug in lingerie.

Behind the Camera and Current Release Status

Behind the camera, Nathan Haugaard provides sheeny widescreen lensing while Oana Novicov handles distressed production design, ensuring the cramped budget still yields a polished aesthetic. Despite resourceful technical direction, the script relies heavily on cobbled-together tropes from better sci-fi predecessors, leaving Storrie to soldier through with a clenched jaw while biding his time for stronger material.

Photo: theguardian.com

April X remains in select cinemas with no official Australian release date announced.