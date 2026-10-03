US lawmakers call out 7-Eleven and Circle K pricing practices

Five U.S. House members have called out pricing practices at the U.S.’s two largest convenience store chains in response to an investigation by the Guardian. The investigation revealed that 7-Eleven and Circle K frequently charge customers higher prices at registers and fuel pumps than advertised on shelves and outdoor signs.

The Bottom Line

Five U.S. House members have called out pricing practices at the nation’s two largest convenience store chains.

Retail employees cite severe understaffing and inventory volume—often exceeding 3,000 products per store—as operational bottlenecks delaying shelf tag updates.

Lawmakers Target Oversight

House members called for regulatory intervention. “It’s enraging that these massive companies are now essentially forcing us to fact-check every price tag and receipt just to make sure we’re not getting ripped off,” Balint said in a statement. The Illinois representative Nikki Budzinski said the Guardian’s new reporting on convenience stores “shows the problem goes even deeper … We will not let up on federal oversight until these chains fix this glaring issue and treat consumers with the fairness and respect they deserve.”

State Inspection Records Reveal High Failure Rates

Government inspection data cited by the Guardian highlights widespread discrepancies between shelf displays and checkout scanners between 2023 and 2025. Circle K recorded high failure rates in state and local price-accuracy audits, failing 35% of inspections in Florida, 39% in Arizona, and 62% in North Carolina. Circle K also failed 82% of inspections in Columbus, Ohio.

Photo: New York Post

Rival chain 7-Eleven posted similar audit failures. The Guardian documented that 7-Eleven failed 41% of price inspections in Arizona, 47% in both Colorado and Utah, and 79% in Ontario County, New York. In Los Angeles County, 7-Eleven stores failed 335 out of 909 price-accuracy inspections between 2023 and 2025, marking a 37% failure rate. Individual locations showed extreme anomalies, such as a 67% overcharge rate at a store in Huntington Park, California, and a 50% rate at a North Hollywood location.

Operational Pressures and Corporate Responses

Retail workers point to logistical constraints as a driver of pricing errors. A North Hollywood store employee explained that staff must manage register operations, store cleaning, inventory deliveries, and stocking across thousands of distinct items. The employee stated that updating shelf stickers after corporate price adjustments can take up to two weeks.

Photo: Wide Open Country

Both retail chains issued statements addressing the inspection findings. 7-Eleven stated that it takes pricing accuracy “very seriously” and has processes in place to correct discrepancies promptly, while continuing to invest in technology and operational improvements. Similarly, Circle K stated that the corporation is “committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations” and that it takes customer concerns seriously.

When state and local agencies do take action, modest fines and even large settlements often do not stop retail chains from charging customers more than their posted prices.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.