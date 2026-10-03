Ross McCarney lands RTÉ show and hosts Whelan’s event

Joe.ie comedy creator Ross McCarney has landed a show with RTÉ and is preparing to host Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s. The 28-year-old works a standard 9-to-5 schedule at Joe.ie alongside collaborators like Ryan Carrick, turning rapid-fire satirical videos into a prominent staple of Irish digital culture.

The Bottom Line

Ross McCarney and his Joe.ie colleagues produce rapid-turnaround sketches based on daily news cycles, capturing a digital audience across TikTok and Instagram.

The creative team is successfully expanding beyond short-form digital media into traditional broadcasting and live events, including an upcoming RTÉ series.

McCarney is set to host Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s on 7 October, blending live storytelling, crowd work, and musical performances from Cardinals and Chameleon.

From South Great George’s Street Sketches to the RTÉ Screen

For regular scrollers of TikTok and Instagram, the presence of Ross McCarney and Ryan Carrick has become practically inescapable in Dublin. The pair frequently get recognized by young fans referencing their recurring internet gags while walking down South Great George’s Street. Their satirical output even breached international borders when a tongue-in-cheek ‘sunburn competition’ video was picked up by a Spanish broadcaster. Now, that digital footprint has translated into a show currently in production with RTÉ.

Despite commanding a large following from Comedy Joe, McCarney maintains a pragmatic view of his footprint. “You forget that people watch the videos,” he explained, noting that the content creation process feels no different from what anyone else can produce on a phone. Having worked behind the scenes at Virgin Media TV doing comedy-adjacent video work with presenters before joining Joe.ie, McCarney transitioned through traditional jobs at Arnotts and dabbled in stand-up and improv before securing his current salaried role.

Inside the Fast-Paced 9-to-5 Comedy Factory at Joe.ie

The operational rhythm at Joe.ie sets McCarney apart from the traditional freelancer. Working a structured Monday-to-Friday schedule from 9 am to 5:30 pm, he helps drive a comedy section that has changed the landscape of comedy in Ireland. Every morning, the creative crew convenes to pitch ideas drawn directly from current news and trending public talking points. During the peak of rising fuel costs, this rapid turnaround yielded a viral sketch showing commuters swapping cars for alternative transport like bikes, Flikers, and children’s push cars.

“It’s a very creative crew,” McCarney said regarding his colleagues. When asked why online comedy has achieved traction in Ireland, he pointed to simple media consumption habits. “Everyone’s online,” he said. “Everyone’s on their phone, so it makes sense that it’s being consumed the same way that anything else would, and TV as well. It’s definitely factored in as a form of comedy, and it’s weirdly important.”

Live Storytelling and the Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s

The Joe.ie collective is increasingly taking individual steps outside the digital office. Ryan Carrick recently announced his first headline comedy show at The Sugar Club, while McCarney prepares to take the stage for Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s on 7 October. The live event functions as a community-driven storytelling night styled like a pub night, featuring musical acts like Cork band Cardinals and hip-hop artist Chameleon discussing their creative backstories.

Attendees are encouraged to share personal stories on stage, punctuated musically by the Beavertown House Band. McCarney expressed confidence in the organic material the Irish audience will provide. “I think the funniest people are people that aren’t trying to be funny but are just like naturally telling a story the way they would, and especially in Ireland where everyone is so funny,” he said. Tickets for the 7 October event at Whelan’s are available now as the creator balances his upcoming live appearance with returning straight back to his weekday morning routine.

Overview of Joe.ie Comedy Expansion Projects Talent Platform / Project Venue / Medium Ross McCarney RTÉ Television Series In Production (Broadcasting) Ross McCarney Beavertown Soundtrack Stories Whelan’s (Live Event on 7 October) Ryan Carrick Headline Comedy Show The Sugar Club (Live Stand-up) Joe.ie Comedy Team Digital Sketch Unit TikTok & Instagram (9-to-5 Daily Production)

“Getting to do silly stuff for a job is kind of a dream. I’m embracing it with both hands. I’m not a very serious person,” McCarney said.