British prosecutors charge two men over Manchester synagogue terror plot

The British Crown Prosecution Service has formally charged two Iranian nationals, Salam Ahmadyan, 36, and Rahman Salehi, 34, with plotting a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community in Manchester. Arrested on September 20, 2026, the suspects allegedly sought to manufacture an improvised explosive device for a strike timed to coincide with Yom Kippur.

Manchester Arrests and the Investigation Timeline

British counter-terrorism police detained Ahmadyan and Salehi in a northern district of Manchester on September 20, 2026. Investigators state that the two men actively searched for bomb-making instructions, tools, and components while scouting potential targets via encrypted communications. Police records indicate the pair maintained contact with an external associate, potentially based in Iran.

The planned attack targeted a Manchester synagogue and was scheduled for September 20, marking the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. The timing mirrors a previous security breach in the city. On October 2, 2025, a fatal attack struck the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in North Manchester, where two people died.

Immigration History and Government Response

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood addressed the thwarted plot by highlighting broader national security concerns involving the Iranian regime. British authorities confirmed that Ahmadyan and Salehi entered the United Kingdom via small boats across the English Channel, arriving in 2020 and 2023 respectively. One of the suspects had been granted political asylum, while the asylum application of the other remained under active review at the time of their arrest.

Here is why that matters: the case places renewed scrutiny on small-boat arrivals and vetting procedures for asylum seekers. “It is no secret that our country has received serious threats from the Iranian regime,” Mahmood stated, pointing to state-backed efforts to target Jewish communities and silence dissidents through proxies or criminal networks.

Parallel Security Incidents and Diplomatic Friction

The Manchester arrests unfold against a backdrop of heightened tensions between London and Tehran. Last week, British police arrested five men near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, though authorities maintain there is no direct link between the Fairford arrests and the Manchester synagogue plot.

RAF Fairford has hosted United States bombers since March, aircraft utilized alongside Israel in joint military operations targeting Iran. In July, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared any military installation involved in those strikes a legitimate target. Iranian officials have dismissed allegations of involvement in the Fairford incident, accusing British authorities of fueling anti-Iran propaganda.

Key Details of the Manchester Security Case Detail Information Defendants Salam Ahmadyan (36) and Rahman Salehi (34) Arrest Date September 20, 2026 Targeted Location Synagogue in Manchester (Yom Kippur) Entry Method Small boat arrivals via the English Channel (2020 and 2023)

Judicial Proceedings and Unresolved Questions

The two defendants are scheduled to appear before a London court to face charges of preparing acts of terrorism. While police agencies report that the immediate threat has been neutralized, questions persist regarding the extent of the overseas network coordinating with the suspects and whether additional operatives remain active within the United Kingdom.