A 25-year-old UK-Iranian dual national has been released on police bail after being arrested in Westminster on Thursday on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts related to suspicious vehicles discovered near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Counter-terrorism police confirmed the release alongside five previously detained British citizens from London, as investigations into potential foreign state involvement continue.

Westminster Arrest Follows Gloucestershire Security Alert

The latest development in the ongoing counter-terrorism investigation unfolded in central London. A 25-year-old man holding dual British and Iranian citizenship was taken into custody in the London borough of Westminster on Thursday. Authorities confirmed that searches at two properties in the Westminster area concluded following the arrest.

This arrest builds upon an earlier security incident that began last weekend when police were alerted to three suspicious vehicles parked near RAF Fairford, a Gloucestershire airbase, according to reporting from metro.co.uk. The discovery prompted a major incident declaration and the evacuation of dozens of nearby homes as explosives experts examined the vehicles.

Bail Conditions for the London Suspects

Alongside the dual national, five other men in their twenties were previously arrested and subsequently released on police bail. According to abc.net.au, all five individuals are British citizens from London, aged between 23 and 25. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that investigations into the incident “remained live” and that the suspects remained under stringent bail conditions.

Counter-terrorism police stated that while a quantity of petrol was found inside the vehicles, no viable explosive devices were discovered at the scene. Officials have actively worked to dispel local rumors regarding the nature of the gathered materials, explicitly moving to quash theories that the group intended to siphon fuel from local farmers.

Overview of RAF Fairford Investigation Detainees Suspect Group Nationality Location of Arrest Current Status Individual Suspect UK-Iranian Dual National (Age 25) Westminster, London Released on police bail Group of Five UK Nationals (Ages 23–25) London Released on police bail

Investigating Foreign State Involvement

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans emphasized the operational complexity of the Gloucestershire inquiry. In statements cited by metro.co.uk, Evans noted that specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of inquiry, including potential foreign state involvement.

Photo: Metro.co.uk

Andy Burnham indicated strong indications that Iran played a part in the weekend events at RAF Fairford, a claim firmly denied by Tehran. The Iranian embassy in London released a statement categorically rejecting any state involvement. These denials contrast with past statements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which previously asserted RAF Fairford would be a legitimate wartime target due to its use for US military strikes.

Next Steps in the Ongoing Probe

Police operations and community support measures remain active in Gloucestershire and London. Authorities continue to appeal for public patience as multidisciplinary teams, including local and national policing units alongside the Ministry of Defence, process evidence and evaluate witness reports collected from the perimeter of the airbase.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Further updates from counter-terrorism officials are expected as forensic examinations of the recovered vehicles and digital evidence proceed.