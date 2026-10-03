Quilamas Valley route explores historic contraband path

Hikers exploring the Quilamas Valley in Spain’s Salamanca province can traverse the historic Camino de los Trasiegos, an 18-kilometer mountain route that once functioned as a clandestine trade corridor during periods of severe economic scarcity. Originally linking the rural communities of San Esteban de la Sierra, Valero, and San Miguel de Valero, the route bypassed official tax collection points as locals moved agricultural goods and contraband through the rugged terrain.

Journey Through the Alagón River Valley

The 18-kilometer round-trip trek begins in San Esteban de la Sierra near the Alagón fault line, where visitors can park close to the parish church before descending a street lined with irrigated orchards. A stone bridge, popularly known as the Roman bridge though historians date its construction between the late 14th and 16th centuries, crosses the Alagón River to mark the formal trailhead.

The initial six-kilometer stretch rises gently along the Quilamas stream, offering panoramic views of the steep mountain topography and hand-built stone terraces. These agricultural benches, constructed by generations of local farmers, allowed the cultivation of olives and grapes on otherwise prohibitive terrain.

Traditions and Landscape of Valero

The route enters the village of Valero via El Humilladero, a rectangular bullring built directly into the mountain slope where spectators gather on rocky inclines during January festivities. Visitors navigating the narrow streets can view a 15th-century church and medieval bridges spanning the Chico and Quilamas rivers.

Near Valero sits the Charco del Pozo, a natural summer swimming pool originating from a hydroelectric factory built in 1920. Further along the trail toward San Miguel de Valero, a granite threshing floor demonstrates how agricultural workers historically utilized mountain winds to separate grain from chaff.

Apiculture and Regional Gastronomy

The final 3.5-kilometer leg climbs the Camino Viejo de Valero, a steep, stone-paved path winding through chestnut and oak forests. Natural viewpoints along this ascent offer clear sightlines toward the Peña de Francia and the Castillo peak in the distance.

This mountain environment supports an apicultural tradition dating to the Middle Ages, helping establish Salamanca as the leading honey and pollen producer in Castile and León. Hikers completing the full route typically conclude their excursion by sampling regional dishes, including cured Iberian meats, honey-based desserts, and fried goat.