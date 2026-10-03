Chad Lowe’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona Dies by Suicide

Fiona Lowe Dies at Age 13

The middle child of the family was pronounced dead, with subsequent medical examiner findings confirming the cause of death as suicide.

The Bottom Line The Event: Fiona Lowe, 13, died at a Los Angeles hospital on September 29.

Fiona Lowe, 13, died at a Los Angeles hospital on September 29. Family Context: Parents Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, alongside sisters Mabel and Nixie, released a public statement requesting privacy and sharing mental health crisis resources.

Family and Community Response to the Tragedy

The family publicly confirmed the loss through a joint statement. “Sme hlboko zdrvení stratou našej milovanej Fiony. Bola to milujúca mladá dievčina, ktorá bola inteligentná, kreatívna a milovala tanec,” stated the family in their official release. The family added that her sisters adored her and her parents loved her deeply, describing her as the light of their lives. Her death is devastating for the entire family, and they requested prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.

Educational and local communities also responded to the sudden loss. The school attended by the teenager distributed an email notification to parents regarding the death of a student, while the principal arranged for counselors to provide emotional support to students and staff. A source close to the school told Page Six that Fiona was a popular student with many friends.

Prior Hardships Faced by the Lowe Family

The tragedy follows a series of significant disruptions for the household. Earlier in 2025, the family lost their residence in Pacific Palisades during a wildfire. Chad Lowe documented the evacuation and subsequent return in social media posts, noting that the family had to spend nearly a month away from home before inspecting the damage.

Photo: Noviny

In public statements following the fire, Chad Lowe praised his daughters for their resilience through the disaster. The actor, who is the younger brother of Rob Lowe, frequently shared milestones involving his children on social media, including celebrating Fiona turning thirteen the previous November.

Additional Family Details and Support

Fiona was born on November 16, 2012, to her parents Chad Lowe, 58, and Kim Painter, 52. Her sisters are 17-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Nixie. Following the tragedy, Chad Lowe has been leaning on his older brother Rob Lowe, with family and friends uniting to support Chad and Kim. Sources noted that everyone is devastated by the loss.

Family and Incident Details Detail Information Name Fiona Lowe Age 13 Date of Death September 29 Location Los Angeles Cause of Death Suicide (Confirmed by Medical Examiner)

Support Resources and Public Disclosure

In their public statements, the family included contact information for mental health support services, directing individuals struggling with emotional distress or mental health challenges to professional resources. Outlets noted that the inclusion of crisis helpline information accompanied the initial announcements regarding the teenager’s passing.

Photo: Nový Čas

Grandfather Charles “Chuck” Lowe shared a public tribute on social media featuring a photograph of his granddaughter in a swimming pool, writing a farewell message. Friends and family have since gathered to support Chad Lowe and Kim Painter through the bereavement period.