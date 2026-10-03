Pakistan Security Forces Kill 11 Terrorists in KP and Balochistan Operations

Security Forces Neutralize Six Terrorists in Balochistan After Checkpost Attack

Security forces neutralized six terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in the Gorander and Mashkel areas of Balochistan, state media reported on Saturday. The engagement unfolded after the terrorists opened fire on a security checkpost in Mashkel and attempted to flee the scene, prompting a rapid and decisive tactical response from personnel on the ground.

The operation forms part of a broader nationwide counterterrorism push, running concurrently with security sweeps in neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Across multiple engagements in both provinces, state media outlets confirmed that a total of 11 terrorists were eliminated during operations conducted under the Azm-i-Istehkam vision and Operation Raddul Fitna 3.

Coordinated Sweeps Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Target Fitna al-Khawarij Hideouts

In a separate intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, security forces killed five additional terrorists identified as members of Fitna al-Khawarij, according to Dawn. Teams targeted and destroyed their hideouts while recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from the site.

Photo: Pioneer Daily

Security sources cited by Business Recorder emphasized that these operations are designed to systematically dismantle insurgent infrastructure in high-risk border regions. Officials reiterated that military and law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to eradicating the persistent threat of terrorism and restoring long-term stability under state counterterrorism frameworks.

Rising Security Pressures and Regional Escalation

The latest clashes underscore a sharp uptick in terrorist activity across Pakistan’s western provinces, which share porous borders with Afghanistan. Data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies indicates that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone recorded 54 terrorist attacks in August, representing a 50 percent increase compared to the 36 incidents documented in July.

Photo: The Express Tribune

Authorities have increasingly utilized specific designations to categorize domestic security threats, applying the label Fitna al-Khawarij to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, while referring to Balochistan-based elements as Fitna al-Hindustan to highlight alleged external backing and destabilization efforts.

Unresolved Security Gaps Along the Western Border

While recent intelligence-based sweeps have successfully neutralized militant cells and recovered substantial weaponry, questions remain regarding the long-term containment of cross-border infiltration routes. Officials have not yet detailed the specific logistical networks utilized by the neutralized groups to launch coordinated assaults on remote checkposts, leaving the full extent of their regional support structure opaque as security forces maintain a heightened state of alert across both provinces.