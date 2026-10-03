Zinedine Zidane praises Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet

France head coach Zinedine Zidane praised 21-year-old Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet following his full 90-minute performance in a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Italy, highlighting the defender’s bravery and effectiveness in duels just days after his senior international debut against Belgium.

Fantasy & Market Impact Defensive Stock Rising: Jacquet’s immediate integration into both Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool XI and Zidane’s French setup cements his status as a premier long-term asset in fantasy formats.

Jacquet’s immediate integration into both Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool XI and Zidane’s French setup cements his status as a premier long-term asset in fantasy formats. Valuation Surge: The £60 million summer acquisition from Rennes is rapidly outperforming his initial price tag, transforming what initially looked like a high-risk gamble into elite bargain territory.

The £60 million summer acquisition from Rennes is rapidly outperforming his initial price tag, transforming what initially looked like a high-risk gamble into elite bargain territory. Rotation Watch: With a heavy fixture load across the Premier League and international duty, monitor squad rotation heading into upcoming domestic stretches.

Zidane’s High Praise Follows Solid International Break

Following the weekend fixture, France head coach Zinedine Zidane singled out Jeremy Jacquet for his standout contribution in the 1-1 draw with Italy at the Stade de France, liverpoolfc.com reported. Jacquet earned his second senior cap by playing every minute against the Italians, just four days after making his international debut in a 1-0 win away to Belgium.

Photo: Rousing The Kop

Assessing the young defender’s display, Zidane told reporters: “Very good. Very, very good. Brave. He wasn’t afraid to come out a long way. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times.” Rousing The Kop noted that Jacquet lined up alongside Dayot Upamecano for the Italy fixture after starting alongside Maxence Lacroix against Belgium, quickly establishing himself under Les Bleus’ new managerial era.

Rapid Adaptation at Anfield Validates £60 Million Outlay

Jacquet’s seamless transition to senior international football mirrors his blistering start at club level following his high-profile £60 million transfer from Rennes. Yahoo Sports reported that Liverpool’s summer signing has featured prominently under Andoni Iraola, earning a nomination for September’s Premier League Player of the Month after starting six of the club’s first seven matches.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

The swift adaptation has effectively rewritten the narrative surrounding Liverpool’s defensive reshuffle following Ibrahima Konate’s departure to Real Madrid on a free transfer. While losing an established France international initially raised questions alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Jacquet’s commanding early performances alongside Van Dijk have stabilized the backline. Statistical tracking from his debut against Belgium highlighted his composure, recording 67 accurate passes from 73 attempts alongside seven defensive contributions.

Jeremy Jacquet: Early Season Metrics (Club & Country) Metric / Milestone Details Transfer Fee £60 Million from Rennes Premier League Recognition September Player of the Month Nominee France Senior Caps 2 appearances (Belgium, Italy) Belgium Match Passing 67 accurate passes out of 73 attempts

Overcoming Early Obstacles and Looking Ahead

Behind Jacquet’s polished composure lies a disciplined background, with former France U21 coach Thierry Henry revealing that the defender once turned down a national team youth call-up as a teenager to prioritize his academic exams. This measured temperament has translated directly to the pitch, helping him absorb the intense physical demands of English football without a traditional settling-in period.

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Reflecting on his introduction to the senior squad, Jacquet told reporters: “Better than I imagined. To train with all these great players, it’s just a great pleasure. I’m just trying to make the most of every moment.” Responding to Zidane’s glowing post-match remarks, the defender added: “I’m really happy, we know the kind of player he was, and we also know the coach he was at Real. Naturally, receiving congratulations from him makes me very happy.” With a rematch against Belgium approaching, Jacquet remains central to both national and club defensive blueprints.

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