107 Studies Reveal Severe COVID-19 Disruption to Stroke Care

Global stroke care faced disruptions between December 2019 and September 2024, as a scoping review of 107 studies published in BMC Health Serv Res demonstrates. Researchers found that patient hesitancy, overwhelmed emergency departments, and severe systemic bottlenecks delayed treatment timelines, leading to higher rates of long-term disability and elevated discharge mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings quantify a profound public health trade-off. As healthcare systems reallocated workforces to manage acute respiratory infections, time-sensitive neurological interventions suffered measurable setbacks. Understanding these delays requires looking closely at how patient behavior, clinical presentations, and hospital resource management collided during a global health emergency.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Golden Hour Shift: Stroke treatments rely on strict time windows. Patient delays pushed many individuals past these critical treatment thresholds.

Stroke treatments rely on strict time windows. Patient delays pushed many individuals past these critical treatment thresholds. Symptom Severity Disparities: While total hospital admissions for ischaemic stroke dropped significantly, patients who did arrive presented with markedly worse clinical status and higher disability scores.

While total hospital admissions for ischaemic stroke dropped significantly, patients who did arrive presented with markedly worse clinical status and higher disability scores. Digital Health Divides: Telemedicine successfully maintained outpatient continuity for younger cohorts, but technological and structural barriers left older adults disproportionately isolated from remote neurological evaluations.

Screening an initial 1,405 records before finalizing 107 studies, the review categorizes widespread operational shifts into patient conduct, stroke characteristics, and healthcare delivery. Across multiple international cohorts, patients increasingly delayed calling emergency services or presenting to emergency departments. Fear of contracting COVID-19 inside medical facilities—combined with widespread public perception that healthcare services were overwhelmed—contributed to these delays.

This hesitancy disproportionately affected individuals with milder symptoms. Without urgent clinical evaluation, these cases often resulted in presentation outside critical treatment windows. Consequently, hospital admission data revealed steep drops in overall volume. One analyzed study recorded a 31% monthly decrease in ischaemic stroke admissions, while another documented a 44% decline, reflecting a missing population of patients who stayed home during critical symptom onset.

The downstream clinical reality of delayed presentation manifested in acute care units as greater baseline pathology. Patients arriving at emergency departments during the pandemic presented with more severe neurological deficits compared to pre-pandemic cohorts. Social isolation and reluctance to seek emergency care further compounded these delays.

Disability outcomes worsened in tandem with delayed interventions. One analyzed investigation demonstrated significantly higher disability at hospital discharge, reporting a median modified Rankin Scale score of 4—significantly worse than the pre-pandemic baseline score of 2. These functional deficits persisted at the three-month post-stroke mark, highlighting enduring losses in independent living capabilities.

Care Metric / Outcome Pre-Pandemic Baseline Pandemic Cohort Findings Ischaemic Stroke Admissions Standard baseline volume Reductions ranging from 31% to 44% across evaluated centers Disability at Discharge (median mRS) Score of 2 Score of 4 Discharge Mortality Rate 2.5% 7.7%

Systemic Strain and Elevated Mortality Rates

Internal hospital pressures compounded patient-side delays. Resource reallocation, workforce shortages, and modified stroke pathways forced acute stroke units to operate under severe strain. The review links these systemic adaptations to poorer overall patient outcomes and rising mortality statistics during the public health crisis.

Comparative mortality analyses underscore this operational burden. One core study cited within the review identified an inpatient mortality rate of 7.7% among stroke patients treated during the pandemic, compared to a pre-pandemic mortality rate of 2.5% in pre-pandemic cohorts. Authors Ménard and colleagues emphasize that future emergency preparedness efforts should prioritise adaptable stroke care systems, equitable telemedicine access, patient education, and strategies to minimise treatment delays during public health crises.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Delaying care due to fears of hospital exposure forfeits the administration window for acute reperfusion therapies.

Public health measures must explicitly insulate acute neurological pathways from systemic disruption, ensuring patients feel safe and prioritized when emergency intervention is required.

References

Ménard A et al. Navigating stroke care during the COVID-19 pandemic: a scoping review. BMC Health Serv Res. 2026;DOI:10.1186/s12913-026-15676-8.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.