Thrombectomy Benefits Large-Core Stroke Patients Identified at Primary Centers

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was tested: Researchers evaluated whether physically removing a large brain clot via catheter (thrombectomy) helps patients who already have large areas of damaged brain tissue (large ischemic cores) when they are first diagnosed at local community hospitals before being moved to specialized centers.

Researchers evaluated whether physically removing a large brain clot via catheter (thrombectomy) helps patients who already have large areas of damaged brain tissue (large ischemic cores) when they are first diagnosed at local community hospitals before being moved to specialized centers. The main result: Patients who received the clot-removal procedure alongside standard medical care had substantially better recovery of movement and independence at 90 days than those who received medications alone.

Patients who received the clot-removal procedure alongside standard medical care had substantially better recovery of movement and independence at 90 days than those who received medications alone. The risk factor: While functional recovery improved, the procedure carried a higher, though statistically non-significant, risk of bleeding inside the brain within the first 24 hours.

Thrombectomy Benefits Outweigh Risks in Large Ischemic Cores

The post hoc analysis of the LASTE randomized controlled trial examined 157 patients with anterior circulation acute ischemic stroke caused by large vessel occlusion. Patients presented with a median age of 73 years, and 57% were men. All participants displayed large ischemic cores—defined by an Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score (ASPECTS) of 0 to 5—detected via baseline computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging at a primary stroke center before being transferred to a comprehensive stroke center.

Functional outcomes were tracked using the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score at 90 days post-randomization, where higher scores indicate severe disability. Secondary endpoints evaluated mRS scores at 180 days, changes in infarct volume over 24 hours, and early neurologic improvement defined as a drop of at least 8 points on the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale.

Clinical Outcomes and Infarct Growth Measurements

Patients in the interventional thrombectomy group experienced a clear shift toward lower mRS scores at 90 days, yielding a generalized odds ratio of 1.71 with a $P$ value of .002. This functional advantage remained stable out to 180 days with a generalized odds ratio of 1.66 and a 95% confidence interval ranging from 1.17 to 2.35. Furthermore, 31.6% of patients in the intervention arm achieved an mRS score between 0 and 3 at 90 days compared with just 11.4% in the control group, representing a relative risk of 2.77.

Outcome Measure (90 & 180 Days) Thrombectomy + Medical Management Medical Management Alone Relative Risk / Statistical Impact mRS Score 0-3 (90 Days) 31.6% 11.4% RR, 2.77 (95% CI, 1.37-5.58) mRS Score 0-3 (180 Days) 37.3% 12.8% RR, 2.91 (95% CI, 1.52-5.58) mRS Score 0-2 (180 Days) 17.3% 5.1% RR, 3.38 (95% CI, 1.15-9.91) Early Neurologic Improvement 24.7% 5.2% RR, 4.75 (95% CI, 1.68-13.37)

Infarct growth over the initial 24 hours was significantly smaller in the intervention cohort, showing an adjusted mean difference in growth of -64 mL with a 95% confidence interval from -88 to -40 mL. Safety assessments revealed that all-cause mortality at 90 days was lower in the thrombectomy group, though the difference did not reach statistical significance. Symptomatic intracerebral hemorrhage within 24 hours occurred more frequently following the procedure, but this increase was also statistically non-significant.

Pierre Seners, MD, PhD, of the Hôpital Fondation A. de Rothschild in Paris, led the research team. The study authors noted that these findings support considering interhospital transfer for thrombectomy among patients with large ischemic cores—including those with baseline ASPECTS scores dropping between 0 and 2—when admitted to primary facilities within the early therapeutic time window.

Study Limitations and Financial Disclosures

While the data provide robust support for pretransfer thrombectomy protocols, the study carries notable limitations. Investigators acknowledged a moderate sample size and an inability to fully quantify the extent of selection bias inherent in retrospective post hoc evaluations of randomized cohorts. The LASTE trial received funding from the Montpellier University Hospital via an unrestricted grant provided by a consortium of medical device manufacturers, including Balt Extrusion, Cerenovus, Medtronic, MicroVention, and Stryker. The study authors reported no relevant conflicts of interest.

References

Seners P, et al. Thrombectomy in Patients With Large-Core Stroke Identified at Primary Centers Before Transfer. Annals of Neurology. 2026. doi:10.1002/ana.78363.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, neurological evaluation, or emergency medical intervention.