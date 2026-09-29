How Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Survived US and Israel Bombing

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old leader of Iran, survived a joint US-Israeli bombing campaign in Tehran last February that left him with severe facial injuries, according to disclosures by Iranian officials. Pulled from the rubble of multiple targeted hospitals, his condition remains shrouded in secrecy as the nation navigates a political transition.

The geopolitical shockwaves of early February continue to ripple outward as new details emerge regarding the rescue of Iran’s leadership. Mohsen Heydari, an influential member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, revealed in a late September interview with Qatar-based Al Araby network that Mojtaba Khamenei was pulled directly from the ruins of a medical facility in Tehran following precision airstrikes by the United States and Israel.

According to Heydari’s testimony, after the initial bombing wounded the newly designated leader, he was rushed to a second hospital. That facility, alongside two others in the Iranian capital, was immediately targeted by subsequent strikes.

Mojtaba eventually had to be extracted from the wreckage of a third hospital. US intelligence assessments cited by the New York Post indicate that the 56-year-old cleric suffered severe facial trauma during these bombardments. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location and has not appeared or spoken publicly since the attacks, leaving international observers to parse conflicting assessments of his health.

The Qom Bombing and the Cloistered Assembly of Experts

The military campaign extended far beyond the capital. The secretariat of the Assembly of Experts—the constitutional body tasked with choosing the leader—was struck in the holy city of Qom. That explosion killed eight people and destroyed vital archives containing reports and recommendations for the succession process.

But there is a catch: the physical destruction failed to halt the institutional mechanism. As the facility came under fire, members hurriedly recorded their votes on scraps of paper before fleeing to a secure location.

When the ballots were tallied, Mojtaba Khamenei secured 50 out of 59 votes cast on March 8, despite operating largely in the shadows. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi gathered eight votes, while a single member abstained. Heydari noted that he was the first to propose Mojtaba’s name, assuring colleagues that medical briefings confirmed the candidate was healthy enough to fulfill the religious and leadership requirements for the position. In a striking twist, Mojtaba reportedly remained entirely unaware of his own election until state television broadcast the final decision.

Key Metric / Event Details Date of Succession Vote March 8 Assembly Vote Breakdown 50 votes for Mojtaba Khamenei, 8 for Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, 1 abstention (59 total) Reported Injuries Severe facial injuries from US-Israeli hospital bombings in Tehran (verified via US intelligence assessments) Casualties at Qom Secretriat 8 deaths reported following the bombing of the Assembly’s administrative hub

Weighing the Global Geopolitical Aftermath

Unlike his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba steps into the office with a background defined by backroom advisory roles and now, physical survival under Western and Israeli fire.