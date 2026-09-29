Egypt Weather Today: Autumn Conditions, Light Rain and Temperatures for Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Autumn Weather Arrives in Egypt: Cairo Reaches 31°C With Morning Mist and Light Coastal Rain

As September draws to a close, Egypt is transitioning into autumn weather marked by comfortable morning temperatures, a gentle 30 to 40 km/h wind, and scattered mist along major northern routes. According to the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA), Tuesday, September 29, 2026, brings a welcome respite from summer heat across much of the country, though southern regions maintain significantly warmer conditions.

Temperature Breakdown Across the Governorates Cairo and the Greater Cairo area will see a pleasant high of 31°C and a low of 21°C on Tuesday. Alexandria and the northwestern Mediterranean coast experience conditions with highs of 28°C and 27°C respectively, and lows at 22°C and 21°C. Meanwhile, the heat remains concentrated in the south, where Luxor and Aswan peak at 40°C. In the Delta and Lower Egypt, temperatures in locations like Banha and Mansoura align closely with the capital at 31°C, while coastal spots such as Baltim record 28°C. Across the Red Sea and South Sinai corridors, resort destinations like Sharm El-Sheikh reach 35°C, contrasted by the cooler mountain air of St. Catherine, which drops to a crisp 14°C overnight.

Morning Mist and Coastal Precipitation Risks Commuters heading out early on Tuesday face reduced visibility due to water mist. The EMA warns that mist will blanket roads leading to and from northern districts, Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities, northern Upper Egypt, and central Sinai between 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM. Alongside the morning mist, atmospheric conditions favor light to occasionally moderate rainfall. Forecasters calculate a 20% probability of scattered showers along the northern coast and northern Delta, extending into the Western Desert. Lighter, sporadic rain chances—around 10%—may edge into southern Delta districts, parts of Greater Cairo, central Sinai, and southern points including Halaib, Shalatim, and areas of the far south of Upper Egypt.