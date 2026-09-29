Melbourne Asian Grocer Firebombed in Suspected Arson Attack in Deer Park

An Asian grocery store on Ballarat Road in Deer Park, Melbourne, suffered extensive damage late Monday evening after unknown offenders firebombed the establishment. Victoria Police and fire crews responded to the blaze just before 11pm, bringing the fire under control within five minutes. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains active as authorities search for those responsible.

Emergency Response and Investigation Details on Ballarat Road

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a suspicious fire at the Asia Lane Grocery. Victoria Police stated that unknown individuals gained access to the commercial property just prior to 11pm, utilizing an incendiary device or accelerant to deliberately target the shopfront. Fire Rescue Victoria units arrived quickly, preventing the flames from jumping to adjacent commercial properties along the busy western strip.

The shopfront sustained severe structural damage, with the glass door and window completely smashed, while a large portion of the interior grocery inventory was scorched or ruined by smoke. Arson squad detectives have joined local investigators to spearhead the probe. Forensic teams are currently combing the site for chemical residues, fingerprints, and reviewing nearby security footage to trace the movements of the suspects.

Impact on Local Business Owners and the Surrounding Strip

Henlui Tng, a shop owner who lives directly above the targeted grocery store, recalled waking up to the dense smell of smoke just before the fire units arrived. He noted that he initially thought his own living quarters were on fire before realizing the danger unfolding downstairs.

The incident places renewed spotlight on a commercial corridor that has faced mounting security challenges in recent years, ranging from break-ins to property vandalism. Just adjacent to the firebombed grocery, another local shop remained shuttered after law enforcement intervened days prior. A Victoria Police notice posted on that neighboring storefront indicated officers suspected illicit tobacco was being sold on those premises.

Contextualizing Melbourne’s Ongoing Illicit Tobacco Conflicts

Over the past three years, retail strips across Melbourne have experienced a surge in arson attacks and firebombings linked directly to the illegal tobacco trade, a phenomenon widely tracked by local law enforcement. While authorities have not officially tied the Deer Park firebombing to these broader criminal turf wars, investigators are examining all angles.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Location Ballarat Road, Deer Park, Melbourne Time of Incident Just before 11:00 PM on Monday Casualties None reported; no one inside at the time Response Time Fire crews brought the blaze under control within five minutes Investigative Units Victoria Police local investigators and Arson Squad detectives

Community Concerns and Next Steps for Law Enforcement

At this stage, Victoria Police has not classified the firebombing as a hate crime or racially motivated incident, maintaining that the investigation remains open regarding suspect motives.

Detectives continue to canvas the neighborhood for dashcam footage, private CCTV recordings, and eyewitness accounts. Police urge anyone with relevant information to contact CrimeStoppers as the search for the perpetrators continues.