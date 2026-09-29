2026 National Defense Strategy Implementation Update: Senate Armed Services Committee Testimony

As the Department of War drives forward with the implementation of the 2026 National Defense Strategy, civilian and military leadership have laid out concrete steps to advance the America First agenda. Submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee on September 22, 2026, the latest unclassified update from Elbridge A. Colby details how the military is executing President Trump’s Peace Through Strength mandate across critical sectors. Drafted in tight alignment with the 2025 National Security Strategy, the 2026 NDS earned near-unanimous concurrence from the Department’s seniormost uniformed and civilian leaders. Secretary Hegseth emphasized in his cover memorandum that the strategy reflects a historic approach to national defense that must be carried out thoroughly, rapidly, and comprehensively across all components.

Prioritizing Homeland Defense and Indo-Pacific Deterrence At the core of the strategy is a hard-nosed focus on missions that matter most to American security, freedom, and prosperity. The Department of War is prioritizing Homeland defense—including operations across the Western Hemisphere—and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific to guard against the gravest threats. By concentrating resources on these pivotal areas, the Department preserves the operational flexibility and agility needed to deliver devastating effects against threats elsewhere, mirroring successes achieved in the Middle East. Simultaneously, the strategy demands increased burden-sharing from wealthy allies and partners. By dismantling allied freeriding, the administration aims to build combined power capable of sustaining regional deterrence during simultaneous global contingencies.

Supercharging the Defense Industrial Base Execution of the 2026 NDS relies heavily on a revitalized domestic manufacturing sector. Recent defense investments reflect this aggressive push to eliminate critical bottlenecks and upgrade national infrastructure. Throughout August and July 2026, the War Department rolled out targeted funding initiatives to secure supply chains. Notable actions include a $22.1 million contract to expand domestic radiation testing infrastructure for microelectronics, and a $37.2 million award to Principal Mineral Company Inc. of Southlake, Texas, bringing total investments in Camden Copper to $74.9 million to revitalize domestic production of defense-grade electrodeposited copper foil. Additional modernization efforts target the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas with a nearly $19 million investment for smoke grenade and smoke pot production. Meanwhile, the Defense Innovation Unit’s Bridge Program is actively executing systemic reforms to supercharge the defense industrial base and rapidly field cutting-edge technologies for U.S. warfighters.