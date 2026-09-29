Robert Tyler Wicks Pleads Guilty to Bangor Airport Bomb Hoax

Robert Tyler Wicks, a 25-year-old from Alabama, pleaded guilty to making a bomb hoax after exploiting an online relationship with a ground employee at Bangor Airport. The scheme triggered a major Federal Aviation Administration security incident on February 13, 2025, forcing flight delays and sparking initial FBI fears of an insider terrorist threat.

The Anatomy of a Manufactured Aviation Crisis

The security incident began unspooling on February 13, 2025. Two separate American Airlines employees stationed at Bangor Airport received unsolicited text messages from an unknown mobile number. The sender claimed to possess weapons and explicitly stated they would “definitely do a bomb,” targeting specific individuals within the facility.

The severity of the incident escalated rapidly because the communications contained operational details specific to American Airlines’ footprint at Bangor. Law enforcement initially treated the situation as a high-probability insider threat—a worst-case scenario where an operative infiltrates an aviation target from within. Investigators soon discovered that the sender was utilizing an application designed to obfuscate real telephone numbers through a spoofed interface.

Escalation and the Seven-Minute Deadline

The pressure intensified the following morning at 5:00 AM. The operations control switchboard at Bangor Airport received a direct telephone call demanding contact with the FBI’s designated explosives expert. The caller claimed to have planted timed explosive devices outside the airport grounds.

Law enforcement was issued an impossibly tight window: exactly seven minutes to turn on the mobile phones that had received the initial text messages the previous day and return them to the American Airlines employees, or the supposed bombs would detonate. Terminal buildings went into immediate emergency response protocols as security teams scrambled against the clock.

Unraveling the Insider Connection via TikTok

The operation collapsed from the inside due to observable human behavior during the active emergency response. Officers inside the terminal building spotted an American Airlines employee actively filming the high-stakes security response while engaged in a live video call.

Upon questioning by law enforcement, the employee admitted to maintaining a long-distance internet relationship with the person on the other end of the call, having originally connected on TikTok. From that anchor point, FBI investigators tracked the digital footprint directly to Wicks.

Following his apprehension, Wicks initially attempted to shift blame, claiming an online acquaintance from England coerced him into executing the hoax. He later admitted that the overseas coercion narrative was entirely fabricated. Federal prosecutors have not yet established a definitive motive for why Wicks launched the threats.

Legal Consequences and Pending Sentencing

With his guilty plea finalized in a Maine district court, Wicks now faces substantial federal penalties. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, alongside a financial penalty reaching up to $250,000, accompanied by three years of supervised release.

The formal sentencing date will be scheduled once the U.S. Probation Office completes and submits its comprehensive pre-sentence investigative report.