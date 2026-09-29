Texas Governor Forms Working Group to Develop Three-Year Bachelor Degree Framework

Texas has established a 13-member faculty and staff working group to develop a statewide framework for three-year bachelor’s degree plans by Dec. 31. Directed by Governor Greg Abbott and managed by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the initiative aims to reduce cost and increase workforce readiness by streamlining core curricula.

Strategic Execution Overview The Mandate: A 13-member working group must deliver a finalized three-year bachelor’s degree framework by Dec. 31.

A 13-member working group must deliver a finalized three-year bachelor’s degree framework by Dec. 31. Structural Changes: Driven by core curriculum reductions, such as the University of Texas scaling its core from 42 to 36 hours.

Driven by core curriculum reductions, such as the University of Texas scaling its core from 42 to 36 hours. Market Application: Designed to reduce cost and accelerate non-traditional and working students directly into the labor market.

The Mechanics of Accelerated Degree Design

Angela Bauer, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Texas Woman’s University and a member of the working group, noted that professional programs like nursing and engineering cannot be completed in three years. However, other degree paths become viable candidates when core curriculum requirements were combined with degree requirements.

This restructuring relies heavily on recent institutional adjustments across the state. In August, UT President Jim Davis announced an overhaul of the UT core curriculum, trimming the requirement from 42 to 36 hours. Bauer explained that reducing the size of the core creates the necessary wiggle room for three-year degrees to be an option for Texas universities.

Balancing Workforce Pipelines and Student Demographics

Governor Greg Abbott emphasized in the Sept. 16 news release that the initiative keeps Texas a national leader in affordable, accessible, high-quality education. The working group includes a member of the THECB and representatives from 12 Texas universities, including UT.

While the statewide framework will establish overarching academic standards and identify which degree programs best suit a three-year timeline, individual universities retain the authority to decide adoption. Logistics surrounding financial aid, high school credit transfers, and additional year options remain under review. As Bauer pointed out, four-year programs will persist for students who prefer them, but the three-year alternative targets non-traditional students balancing family obligations, offering a faster route to social mobility and professional entry.

Implementation Timeline and Regulatory Deadlines

The working group operates under a compressed schedule established by the state directive issued in August. With the final framework due by Dec. 31, the committee must rapidly address employer needs, statewide implementation logistics, and precise degree suitability. Individual institutions will subsequently evaluate these recommendations to determine campus-level rollout strategies ahead of upcoming academic cycles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.