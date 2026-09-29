NRL Grand Final 2026: Adam Gee to Referee Roosters vs Knights Decider

Adam Gee Appointed NRL Grand Final Referee as Ashley Klein Misses Out

Adam Gee will referee the NRL grand final between the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights on Sunday night. Gee secured the role following the dropping of Ashley Klein, who officiated all three State of Origin matches, while last year’s grand final referee Grant Atkins has fallen down the pecking order in 2026.

The Rise of Gee and the Fall of Klein

Adam Gee steps into the middle for his first NRL decider since the 2023 all-time classic between the Panthers and Broncos. His appointment comes after a selection cycle that saw Ashley Klein fall out of favor with league officials despite his heavy workload during the State of Origin series. Meanwhile, Grant Atkins has slid down the refereeing hierarchy across the 2026 campaign, clearing the path for Gee to take charge on Sunday night.

Assessing the supporting officials for the fixture, the NRL confirmed that Tyson Brough and Phil Henderson will run the touchlines, with Chris Butler in the Bunker. The officiating crew faces immense scrutiny as two contrasting rosters collide at the final hurdle of the season.

From Wooden Spoon to Premiership Decider

Newcastle’s journey to the grand final stands as one of the most surprising rises in history. Just twelve months after collecting the wooden spoon, the Knights have battled their way to within one win of the premiership. Their resilience was highlighted recently despite squad adversity, though they enter the decider facing a major disciplinary hurdle.

Phoenix Crossland is set to miss the grand final following a hip-drop tackle that injured Nathan Cleary, resulting in a red card. Harrison Graham is expected to step in at dummy-half to cover the suspension, while rookie Diesel Hagan could come onto the bench as a back-up option.

Roosters’ Masterclass and Personnel Scramble

On the other side of the ledger, the Sydney Roosters booked their spot in the decider for the first time since 2019 following convincing wins over the Sharks and the Dolphins. The Chooks boast a lineup anchored by James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase, and halfback Sam Walker.

Grand Final Squad Overview & Key Personnel Changes Club Key Ins / Expected Starters Notable Absences / Doubts Sydney Roosters James Tedesco, Sam Walker, Daly Cherry-Evans, Lindsay Collins Connor Watson (Category 1 Concussion, expected out) Newcastle Knights Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Bradman Best, Tyson Frizell Phoenix Crossland (Suspended / Hip-drop tackle)

After recovering impressively from an ankle problem, the playmaker was seen with ice placed behind his knee following the match, though he is still anticipated to be ready for the premiership showdown. However, utility Connor Watson is unlikely to feature after picking up a category-one concussion on Friday night. Trent Robinson said the Roosters would try and get Watson cleared, but it’s unlikely the NRL will allow him to play. Benaiah Ioelu is a likely addition to the six-man interchange, with Hugo Savala expected to take possession of the No.14 jumper.

The Tactical Battleground

Sunday’s clash pits the Roosters’ spine against the Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga. The Knights have relied on impacts from rookie halves like Fletcher Sharpe alongside veteran edge back-rowers like Tyson Frizell.

The stage is set for an unforgettable conclusion to the season.

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