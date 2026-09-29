2026-2027 KBL Season Tips Off on October 3 Following Asian Games Gold

The 2026-2027 KCC Pro Basketball regular season is scheduled to tip off on October 3. Marking the 30th anniversary of the professional basketball league’s launch, the upcoming season arrives hot on the heels of South Korea’s historic gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the men’s national team claimed victory for the first time in 12 years since the 2014 Incheon tournament.

Ten clubs will compete across a 54-game schedule spanning six rounds through April 11, 2027, before the top six teams advance to the playoffs. The official opening matches take place on October 3, highlighted by a 2 p.m. clash at the Busan Sajik Gymnasium between Busan KCC and Changwon LG, matching last season’s championship winner against the regular-season leader. Simultaneously, Goyang Sono will face the Daegu Korea Gas Corporation in Goyang, while Anyang Jeonggwanjang meets the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis at 4:30 p.m.

Opening Weekend Matchups and Asian Games Stars

Interest in the new season has surged following the national team’s gold medal run, which heralded a new “golden generation.” Standout members from the gold-medal-winning squad—including Lee Jung-hyun (Sono), Byeon Jun-hyeong, Moon Yu-hyun (both Jeonggwanjang), Jang Jae-seok (KCC), Lee Seung-hyun (Hyundai Mobis), Yu Gi-sang (LG), Lee Woo-seok (returning to Hyundai Mobis), Eddie Daniel (SK), and Moon Jeong-hyun (kt)—have returned to compete for their respective club teams.

Season Format and Rules

The 2026-2027 campaign features a major strategic shift with the introduction of a rule allowing two foreign players to simultaneously take the court during the second and third quarters. New commanders Lee Kyu-seop and Kim Sang-sik also join the league’s coaching ranks as the 10 teams embark on their six-round journey toward the championship trophy.