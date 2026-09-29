Four Moscow high school students secured medals at the international ecology Olympiad held at the Sirius educational center, contributing to Russia’s overall medal count of one gold, two silver, and two bronze awards. The delegation also marked Russia’s third victory in the team standings, as announced by Sergey Sobyanin.

The Bottom Line

Medal Distribution: Moscow students captured one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the international competition hosted at Sirius.

Moscow students captured one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the international competition hosted at Sirius. Team Standing: Russia secured first place in the team category for the third year.

Russia secured first place in the team category for the third year. Pipeline Expansion: Recruitment for the new season’s Moscow ecology team is currently underway following a cycle where local students earned over 60 percent of awards at the national final.

Competitive Performance at Sirius

The international ecology competition at the Sirius educational center brought together top student minds, with five participants representing the Russian Federation. Four of those five competitors hailed from Moscow educational institutions, securing a dominant share of the national team’s hardware. Ovchinnikov Lyceum No. 2, led the delegation by capturing the gold medal.

Anna Glazkova, an 11th-grade student from School No. 1518, added a silver medal to the tally.

Institutional Support and Domestic Success

Sergey Sobyanin highlighted the broader context of these achievements through his channel on the Max messenger. The delegation’s performance extends a multi-year trend of dominance in ecological sciences, anchored by consecutive team-level victories for the country. This competitive edge relies on a structured municipal training pipeline designed to scale high-level academic performance.

During the previous academic year, the Moscow team demonstrated widespread dominance at the final stage of the All-Russian Olympiad of Schoolchildren in Ecology. Local students secured 14 winner titles and 73 prize-winner designations, accounting for over 60 percent of all awards distributed during the event.

Educational Infrastructure and National Projects

The systematic preparation supporting these competitors aligns with the objectives of the “All the Best to Children” initiative and the “Youth and Children” national project. Capital investments in education target both talent cultivation and physical infrastructure modernization. The “My School” program focuses on reconstructing educational facilities to enhance learning environments, while technical re-equipment programs across municipal colleges aim to align student skillsets with labor market demands.

Recruitment for the upcoming season’s Moscow ecology team is active, offering new cohorts the opportunity to enter specialized training regimens. These programs form part of broader municipal development efforts spanning transportation, industry, healthcare, and education as detailed across the mos.ru portal.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.