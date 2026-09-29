Canada Extends Ebola Travel and Immigration Restrictions for 60 Days

Canada has extended its travel and immigration restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak for another 60 days, pushing the measures through Nov. 27 as total virus cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo surpass 8,000.

Ottawa Extends Ebola Border Restrictions to November 27

The border protocols, which apply to individuals from Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were originally implemented in May ahead of the FIFA World Cup. According to officials like Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Immigration Minister Lena Diab, these steps were introduced as a protective safeguard coordinated alongside Mexico and the United States, who are co-hosting the tournament.

Following this mandate extension, travel authorizations and valid visas remain halted for citizens of all three nations, stranding numerous individuals—including those approved for residency who currently reside outside Canada—in an uncertain situation.

Individuals arriving from South Sudan and Uganda are subjected to a mandatory 21-day quarantine, whereas foreign nationals coming from elsewhere who visited the DRC within the past three weeks are prohibited from boarding or transiting through flights bound for Canada. Permanent residents and citizens of Canada returning from any of the impacted countries must also undergo a 21-day quarantine period.

Mounting Casualties and Severe Health Metrics

The extension comes as the DRC health ministry reports mounting casualties from the epidemic. More than 3,900 people have died in the Ebola outbreak in DRC since May. The country has struggled to contain the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no known treatment or vaccine.

Characterized by the World Health Organization as the swiftest-spreading Ebola crisis on record, the epidemic is currently projected to become the most lethal yet, carrying a mortality rate of 48 per cent. The WHO said last week that DRC was running out of health workers to contain the disease.

Regional Disparities and Uniform Bans

Conversely, Uganda officially concluded its outbreak at the close of August following 20 recorded infections, while South Sudan has reported zero cases.

International Pushback and Humanitarian Friction

Canada’s border stance faces mounting international criticism. The World Health Organization has criticized the measures, saying they are based on fear rather than science. Pointing out that the Ebola virus is not airborne and therefore poses a minimal threat of transmission during flights, the organization advises against imposing travel limitations.

Photo: cp24.com

While the European Union has refrained from placing travel bans on the impacted nations, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control highlights that the possibility of bringing the virus across borders “remains very low”.

Canadian humanitarian personnel warn that these measures are impeding their operations and potentially undermining the global containment effort.

Flights to the U.S. remain forbidden for anyone who has spent time in the DRC over the past 21 days, and travelers from Uganda and South Sudan are only permitted entry if they have spent a full three weeks outside of those nations.