Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Announced With Triple Drivers and Glass Design

Announced on Monday evening in New York City, Nothing’s new Headphone (1) Pro over-ear cans feature a triple-driver architecture per earcup, 9H Panda glass paneling, and an IP52 dust and water-resistance rating, trading slight battery longevity for advanced acoustic separation and studio-grade frequency isolation.

Engineering the Acoustic Stack

Most over-ear consumer headphones rely on a single 40-mm dynamic driver to manage the entire audio spectrum, forcing one speaker diaphragm to handle deep bass notes alongside intricate highs. Nothing dismantled that blueprint for the Headphone (1) Pro. Instead of a monolithic speaker, the company outfitted each earcup with a trio of distinct drivers dedicated to specific frequency bands.

A 40-mm bass dynamic driver anchors the low end. Meanwhile, a precision dynamic driver tackles the midrange, sharpening vocals, pianos, and guitars while rendering sibilant “S” and “T” sounds with higher fidelity. For the high frequencies, Nothing deployed an xMEMS silicon diaphragm driver. This solid-state component manages transients—the sharp, fast bursts like cymbal hits or spiky synth stabs—with significantly reduced distortion.

Transparent Hardware and Structural Durability

The industrial design nods heavily to Nothing’s previous audio hardware while refining the exterior finish. Crafted largely from aluminum with titanium accents, the headphones feature 9H Panda glass panels on the sides, exposing the internal acoustic chambers to the user.

However, Philipp Von Lintel, associate principal industrial designer at Nothing, noted that the glass panels successfully survived durability drop tests 18 times from over one meter. Furthermore, the architecture accommodates repairability. Repair technicians can apply exterior heat to release the glass and access the internal chamber. A protective plastic film underneath ensures the internal chamber remains functional even if the outer glass pane sustains a crack.

Ergonomic Adjustments and Power Trade-offs

Weighing in two grams lighter than its predecessor, the Headphone (1) Pro introduces a wider headband and thicker ear padding for extended listening sessions. To achieve this refined acoustic separation and lighter chassis, engineers made compromises on power storage.

Battery performance drops to 68 hours with active noise cancellation turned off, a step down from the 80-hour longevity of the original Headphone (1). Daily wearers also gain an IP52 dust- and water-resistance rating, offering modest protection against light moisture during transit.