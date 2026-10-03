Blade reintroduces luxury BLADEone flight service to Florida

Blade is reintroducing its luxury BLADEone flight service between New York and Florida, running seasonally from November 19, 2026, through May 2, 2027. Operated in partnership with Aero, the service utilizes retrofitted 16-seat commercial planes featuring premier dining, Starlink Wi-Fi, and custom $800 gift bags, with tickets starting at $2,450 per seat.

The Bottom Line

Route and Schedule: BLADEone connects Manhattan and Westchester in New York with Miami and Palm Beach in Florida, operating from November 19, 2026, to May 2, 2027.

BLADEone connects Manhattan and Westchester in New York with Miami and Palm Beach in Florida, operating from November 19, 2026, to May 2, 2027. Pricing and Capacity: Tickets start at $2,450 per seat on retrofitted 16-seat commercial planes designed to guarantee both an aisle and a window seat.

Tickets start at $2,450 per seat on retrofitted 16-seat commercial planes designed to guarantee both an aisle and a window seat. Amenities and Perks: Passengers receive Major Food Group in-flight dining, Pearl Street caviar, full bar service, and custom dopp kits containing $800 worth of personal care products.

Bridging First-Class and Private Charters

The luxury helicopter and plane platform Blade is bringing back its BLADEone offering to wedge the gap squarely between commercial airline first-class seats and private charter jets. By utilizing commercial planes retrofitted down to just 16 slots, the service ensures that every traveler secures a seat that is simultaneously an aisle and a window.

The service is executed in partnership with Aero, recognized as the “Uber for jets.” Aero CEO Ben Klein noted that the platform exists for travelers seeking the privacy and ease of a private charter without needing to book the entire aircraft. Following a summer collaboration on Los Angeles to East Hampton routes, combining forces with Blade for the New York to Florida corridor was described by Klein as the logical next step.

Caviar, Major Food Group, and Eight Hundred Dollar Gift Bags

In-flight amenities lean heavily into luxury. Passengers aboard BLADEone gain access to Starlink Wi-Fi, Lola blankets, full bar service, and custom BLADEone dopp kits packed with $800 of personal care products. Dining is supplied by Major Food Group, featuring Pearl Street caviar, seat-side Caesar salad service, and BonBon candy. For entertainment, the aircraft provides iPad Pros loaded with first-run films and television series.

The price point for this level of service starts at $2,450 per seat. Pets are also accommodated, with a $500 fee for dogs under 20 pounds. For frequent fliers traveling with animals, BLADEone offers a $3,500 Dog Flight Pass that includes priority booking, a custom BLADEone collar, and an in-flight lay-flat dog bed.

New York to Florida Migration Drives Seasonal Return

The timing of the route’s return is tied directly to regional migration patterns. Blade founder and CEO Rob Wiesenthal pointed to the significant movement of New Yorkers down to South Florida, alongside a steady increase in business travel between the two geographies, as the primary catalyst for reintroducing the service.

Photo: travel.yahoo.com

BLADEone Seasonal Service Overview Operational Metric Details Operating Window November 19, 2026 – May 2, 2027 Hubs Served Manhattan, Westchester, Miami, Palm Beach Aircraft Capacity 16 seats (all window and aisle) Base Pricing From $2,450 per seat

A-list figures frequently utilize Blade’s transportation offerings. Notable names who have previously experienced the service include Jon Hamm, Padma Lakshmi, Andy Cohen, Zach Braff, Ja Rule, Sean MacPherson, and Lauren Santo Domingo.