Pasuruan Vocational Student Murdered and Burned by Relative Over Online Gambling Debt

Mohammad Ilham Azhari, a vocational school student from Pasuruan, East Java, was found dead in a coffee plantation on October 3, 2026, after being attacked by his relative, Wahyudi, who police say targeted the victim’s motorcycle due to online gambling. Detikcom reported that before his arrest, the suspect actively joined local residents in searching for the missing teenager, even handing out cigarettes to search parties.

The Disappearance and the WhatsApp Message

The sequence of events began on Thursday, October 1, 2026, when Ilham left his home at approximately 16.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) after telling his parents he was going to practice volleyball. According to Eko Wahyudi, head of Dayu hamlet in Dayurejo village, the teenager’s parents initially discouraged him from leaving because it was Thursday night—the eve of Friday in local tradition—but he proceeded anyway. At 18.22 WIB, Ilham transmitted a frantic WhatsApp message to a friend reading, “tulungono aku, aku ono masalah gede, gak wani moleh. Saiki posisi ono Pajaran” (help me, I have a big problem, I don’t dare go home. My position is now in Pajaran).

Family members and local residents launched an immediate search that night, turning up empty-handed. The search extended into Friday, October 2, yielding a crucial lead when relatives traced Ilham’s Honda Beat motorcycle to a resident in Keduruan village, Sukorejo district. The vehicle had been stripped of its license plates. Confronted by the victim’s father at the village chief’s office, the holder of the motorcycle admitted he received it directly from Wahyudi, as detailed by detikcom.

Photo: Kumparan.com

Confrontation, Arrest, and Public Outrage

When confronted at his home in Dayurejo village by the victim’s family, Wahyudi claimed he had left Ilham in the Kejayan area, though a search of that location produced nothing. Fearing vigilante violence as crowds gathered, the victim’s father requested that local authorities intervene, and Wahyudi was handed over to the Prigen Police. Kumparan.com reported that Kanit Reskrim of the Prigen Police, Aiptu Heru Sumarsono, confirmed the suspect carried out the assault on Thursday evening, striking the victim in the back of the head.

The situation escalated sharply on Friday evening when the victim’s whereabouts remained unknown. According to RCTI+, roughly 150 residents of Dayurejo village marched on the Mapolsek Prigen to demand answers, blocking the Pandaan–Tretes highway and causing severe traffic congestion. Demonstrators grew enraged because the suspect initially provided evasive answers. Community leaders intervened to prevent violence, and the crowd dispersed only after law enforcement transferred Wahyudi to the secure holding facilities at the Polres Pasuruan.

Photo: BeritaSatu.com

Motive Linked to Online Gambling Losses

Investigations at the Polres Pasuruan quickly unraveled the financial motive behind the killing. Beritasatu.com reported that Kasat Reskrim Polres Pasuruan, AKP Rizky Akbar Kurniadi, revealed Wahyudi committed the robbery and murder because he needed funds after losing money in online gambling. Pontas.id added that the suspect lured Ilham by asking the teenager to pick him up in Sukorejo.

The two rode together on the victim’s Honda Beat toward Prigen. Upon reaching Jalan Tegalan Buntu in Dusun Tonggowah, Desa Jatiarjo, the perpetrator instructed Ilham to stop. When the victim attempted to turn the vehicle around, Wahyudi seized a piece of timber from the roadside and struck the back of Ilham’s head until he collapsed, according to Beritasatu.com. Pontas.id noted that the perpetrator subsequently covered the body with dry leaves and set it on fire using a cigarette lighter in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Photo: RCTI+

Vehicle Collateral and Legal Charges

Police established that Wahyudi took the motorcycle and pawned it to an individual identified by the initials BU for Rp2.4 million. Investigators stated that the cash was intended to redeem another motorcycle the suspect had previously pawned due to his gambling losses, as detailed by Pontas.id. Kasi Humas Polres Pasuruan Iptu Joko Suseno confirmed that the authorities are investigating the role of the recipient who accepted the stolen vehicle.

Examinations conducted following the discovery of the body revealed trauma from blunt force impacts, burn injuries, bleeding from the nose and ears, abrasions on the cheek, and bruising on the abdomen. Law enforcement officials have charged the suspect under provisions for murder, violent theft, and child protection statutes, facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The case remains under active investigation by the Pasuruan Police.