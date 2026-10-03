Wait Until Dark Runs at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

As the autumn season gets underway, thriller productions return to local stages, bringing high-stakes tension and frights to regional audiences. At The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs, the classic suspense drama Wait Until Dark runs through October 11, offering theatregoers a tense battle of wits featuring a complex web of deception and psychological menace.

Written by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, the production centers on Susan, a blind woman portrayed by Grace Clowers. Susan’s apartment becomes the focal point for three men—Talman, Carlino, and Roat—who orchestrate an elaborate plot to manipulate her into helping them locate an item they desperately want. As inconsistencies mount, the situation escalates into a dangerous confrontation where trust is entirely absent.

Cast Performances and Character Dynamics

The production features Sean Blakley as Talman, Kevin Day as Carlino, and James Kendall as Roat, creating three distinct personalities for the protagonist to navigate. James Kendall’s transformation as the antagonist Roat delivers a strong impact, bringing an escalating sense of dread to the stage. Kevin Day handles dual responsibilities for the production, stepping behind the-scenes as director while also portraying the commanding and gruff Carlino.

The supporting cast features Carl Rayburn as Susan’s husband, Sam, who establishes the domestic baseline of the apartment before the narrative turns dangerous. Alison Rhodes plays the young neighbor, Gloria. Despite a rocky relationship defined by mutual irritation, the dynamic between Susan and Gloria grows increasingly significant as the physical danger intensifies around the apartment.

Portrayal of Visual Impairment and Staging

Grace Clowers approaches the role of Susan with careful attention to detail, avoiding common performance tropes or gimmicks. Instead, the character emerges with a full range of humor, frustration, fear, intelligence, and determination. Susan relies on her intimate knowledge of her home environment—navigating familiar surroundings, recognizing sounds, and mentally tracking information that others overlook.

The physical environment of the apartment functions almost as an additional character within the production. Set construction is credited to John Smid, Larry McQueen, Doug Gilpin, Nathan Constancia, Larry Dickenson, and Tami Kendall, establishing the enclosed territory where the suspense unfolds under Kevin Day’s tightly paced direction.