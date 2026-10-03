Optimist Kinder Barcolana Young 2026: Day 1 Opens in Trieste with Strong Winds

Three hundred and eighteen young sailors took to the waters off Trieste on October 2, 2026, for the opening day of the fourth leg of the Trofeo Optimist Kinder Barcolana Young, kicking off a high-stakes week of racing leading up to the Barcolana58 regata on October 11, saily.it reported.

Bora Winds Test Fleet Agility on Day One

The opening day delivered classic, demanding Trieste conditions driven by the local bora wind. East-north-easterly winds ranged steadily from 15 to 18 knots, creating a rigorous test of seamanship for the massive fleet.

The competition features 318 competitors in total. Among them, 224 athletes belong to Division A, designated for Juniores aged 11 to 15, who were split into yellow and red fleets. Another 94 competitors make up Division B, covering Cadetti aged 9 and 10 competing in a single fleet. International participation remains a strong hallmark of the event, drawing 49 young sailors from Austria, Croatia, and Slovenia.

Division A hit the water first, completing an initial race before the breeze steadily climbed. Division B followed with a single completed race. Division A managed a second race before the increasing winds forced the Race Committee to recall the fleet for safety.

Provisional Standings After the Opening Heats

At the close of the first day’s racing, Slovenian competitor Zobec Mihael representing Jk Olimpic seized the provisional lead in Division A with a 1-2 scoreline. Roman Vyevyenko of Fraglia Vela Riva sits second with a 5-1 performance, while Carlo Miraglia of Centro Surf Bracciano holds third with 2-4.

Among the female competitors in Division A, Beatrice Fornaro of Seaside posted a 6-5 finish to claim first in the women’s category and seventh overall. Elena Giorgi of Circolo Canottieri Solvay stands second among girls and ninth overall at 2-10, while Guia Legisa of Società Velica di Barcola e Grignano finished third among females and tenth overall at 3-9.

In Division B, Maurizio Domenici of LNI Anzio leads the fleet, followed by Valerio Pucci of CN Marina Di Carrara in second and Guglielmo Grioni of CV Torbole in third. Giulia Zanoni of FV Riva leads the young female division and stands fifth overall. Emma Travison of CN Livorno is second among girls and eighth overall, with Emma Novi of Circolo Canottieri Solvay taking third among females and tenth overall.

Managing the Elements and Expanding Beyond Competition

Reflecting on the rigorous conditions, National Optimist Coach Marcello Meringolo noted that the day proved demanding but successful. As reported by saily.it and italiavela.it, Meringolo stated, “It was a demanding day, but we still managed to complete some good races. At the end of the second race for the Juniores, the Race Committee, seeing the wind increasing, had everyone return.”

Beyond the racecourse, the Trofeo Optimist Italia Kinder Joy of Moving incorporates the Villaggio Kinder ashore to support the event with ludic and sports activities. The setup aims to blend athletic competition with friendship, sharing, and community for the participants.

Racing continues with a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM, with weather forecasts pointing toward moderate winds for the second and final day of the Trieste leg.