How Consumer Spending Habits Are Changing Across Generations

Demographic labels like DINKWADs, HENRYs, and elder millennials reveal stark financial divides within the same age brackets. Driven by rising hobby costs, pet-centric lifestyles, and distinct wealth-building timelines, these consumer groups reshape retail spending and financial services as spending habits increasingly diverge from traditional generational categories.

The Bottom Line Older millennials (born 1978–1988) spend more per customer on hobbies than any other generation, averaging four hours and 15 minutes of daily leisure time.

High earners not rich yet (HENRYs) balance substantial liquid income with tangible asset accumulation, with 64% owning watches or jewelry and 51% collecting art or antiques.

Older Millennials Allocate Capital to Hobbies Despite Time Deficits

As consumer habits fragment across age groups, older millennials spend more per customer on hobbies than any other generation. A Bank of America Institute study published in August revealed this concentration in discretionary leisure spending. Yet this same cohort faces severe time constraints, averaging about four hours and 15 minutes of leisure time per day.

The bank defined its older millennial group as individuals born from 1978 through 1988. This broad definition captures consumers navigating distinct life stages, proving that generational borders often depend on who drew the chart. Throughout August, hobby expenditures among all bank clientele grew by 7.9% compared to the prior year, accompanied by a 3.4% increase in the total quantity of transactions. This implies that even modest pastimes are becoming more expensive, forcing households to reallocate funds.

DINKWAD Households Reshape Automotive and Travel Markets

Moving beyond broad generational cuts, specific household compositions are dictating corporate strategy. The acronym DINKWAD—representing dual-income, no kids, with a dog—illustrates how four-legged dependents influence major capital expenditures. A OnePulse survey of 250 DINKWADs in the United Kingdom found in August that 44% of respondents said they had planned a holiday entirely around their dog. Furthermore, nearly a third had chosen a car based on how well the dog fit inside.

While regional survey data does not reflect every market, the underlying consumer logic scales across borders. Information compiled by the Pew Research Center indicates that among married American households where at least one partner was in their thirties or forties during 2023, 12% featured dual incomes and no children, showing an increase from the 8% recorded ten years prior. These households possess incomes directed toward pet services and lifestyle goods.

Consumer Segment Financial and Lifestyle Metrics Consumer Group Core Demographic Definition Key Spending Behavior Primary Data Reference Elder Millennials Born 1978 through 1988 High hobby spending per customer; limited leisure time Bank of America Institute (August) DINKWADs Dual income, no kids, with a dog Dog-centric travel, automotive, and insurance choices OnePulse / Pew Research Center HENRYs High earners, not rich yet (ages 20s to 45) Concentration in watches, jewelry, art, and antiques Chubb insurer survey (July) Solo Agers Older adults living without a spouse or partner Independent financial planning and care structuring AARP research

High Earners Not Rich Yet Balance Luxury Assets and Risk Management

High earners who are not yet rich, commonly designated as HENRYs, present a separate challenge for wealth managers. In July, insurer Chubb released findings gathered from polling one thousand self-described HENRY collectors whose ages spanned from their early twenties up to 45. Among these respondents, 64% owned watches or jewelry, while 51% collected art or antiques.

These buyers view their collections as sources of pleasure and potential stores of value. However, high current salaries fund these acquisitions while simultaneously creating complex risk-management demands. Chubb found that 47% of these collectors insured their holdings, underscoring the friction between capital accumulation and asset protection.

Solo Agers Alter Long-Term Financial Planning and Advisory Models

Among emerging demographic segments, solo agers—older adults living without a spouse or partner at home—carry significant implications for the financial services sector. Research published by AARP last year indicates that this group values the freedom and control this brings. Meanwhile, their unique living situations can influence their approach to selecting financial guidance, arranging future care needs, protecting against fraudulent schemes, and appointing representatives to make choices on their behalf.

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These consumer categories frequently overlap. An elder millennial can simultaneously qualify as a DINKWAD or a HENRY. For commercial banks, wealth managers, and payment providers, analyzing birth years provides limited insight. The more reliable metric is identifying what specific lifestyle or asset each consumer attempts to support, whether a child’s hobby, a beloved dog, a valuable collection, or an independent life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.