Berlin father develops Kindchat messenger to block harmful content

A father from Berlin has developed KindChat, a specialized messenger application designed to intercept and block harmful content before minors can send it, as the Schwarzwälder Bote reported on October 3, 2026. Built specifically for underage users, the software aims to minimize risks such as cyberbullying, threats, pornography, and sophisticated grooming patterns by filtering messages directly at the writing stage.

Automated Filtering and Age-Specific Protection Levels

Digital messengers are a routine part of modern youth communication, yet unmoderated exchanges expose children to severe digital hazards. KindChat addresses this vulnerability by processing text before transmission so that abusive material never reaches the intended recipient. The operational framework relies on multi-layered filters that scale dynamically according to the user’s age group, ensuring the protection mechanisms match the child’s developmental stage.

To identify problematic phrases and malicious intent, the application employs a custom recognition engine. According to developer specifications, this system utilizes a dedicated dictionary containing over 400,000 words alongside more than 1 million datasets to detect critical patterns reliably. Visual media receives even stricter scrutiny, with the developer reporting that security filters successfully block 99.99% of pornographic images and videos.

Privacy Standards and Family Subscription Pricing

Beyond content moderation, the application emphasizes strict data minimization to protect the personal privacy of minors. Phone numbers remain completely hidden within the ecosystem of the service. Furthermore, when users share image files, the system automatically strips embedded metadata—the hidden data layer that frequently stores exact geographic coordinates and device specifications—thereby preventing outsiders from tracking a child’s real-world location.

KindChat is available with a free basic tier for casual use. For households seeking more comprehensive oversight, the operator offers a family subscription model. Priced at 5.99 euros per month, this plan covers up to six distinct users, providing a walled communication environment tailored for families and trusted peer networks.

Context Within Digital Communication Safety

The launch of KindChat arrives as parents and software engineers increasingly grapple with the systemic safety flaws inherent in standard consumer messaging platforms. While mainstream applications often rely on reactive reporting tools or manual blocking after an incident has occurred, this proactive, pre-transmission filtering approach attempts to neutralize online threats before psychological or emotional harm can take place.