Jessica Nazareth’s Wellness Summit Flagged by Instagram

As naturopathic doctor Jessica Nazareth promoted her wellness summit on Instagram, Meta flagged six of her posts and removed her ability to create advertisements, forcing her to rely on flyers and word of mouth to sell tickets for the LGBTQ women’s event.

The Flagged Posts and Eventbrite Restrictions

The restrictions hit Nazareth as she began organizing her upcoming wellness summit, an event centered on inclusive, holistic, and community-driven health education tailored for LGBTQ women and non-binary people. Nazareth specializes in reproductive and sexual wellness, an operational focus that has required her to continuously adjust her online behavior over years of ongoing issues with Meta to prevent her account from getting permanently banned.

These days, she utilizes code words and deliberate misspellings on Instagram to actively avoid automated algorithmic filtering. Despite these precautions, Meta flagged six separate promotional posts for the summit. Three of the flagged uploads promoted a sensual movement dance class. Another flagged piece of media featured a video of participants sitting on yoga mats inside a studio during a presentation, alongside footage from the dance class accompanied by onscreen text reading, “POV: you found an event about sx, pleasure and intimacy JUST FOR SAPPHICS.” An additional platform hurdle arrived when she initially faced ticketing restrictions from Eventbrite.

“There’s no nudity. There’s nothing that’s super out there,” Nazareth stated regarding the content of the promotional materials.

The Pivot to Analog Promotion

Although Nazareth successfully appealed the automated flags and her Instagram account remains in good standing, her administrative capability to generate paid advertisements has not been restored. Facing platform-enforced advertising blocks on Meta, she initiated an offline and organic promotional pivot.

She has relied heavily on physical flyer distribution, direct word-of-mouth networks, and asking event participants to share promotional graphics to their personal Instagram Stories to generate digital buzz without relying on paid ad tooling.

Broader Impacts on Creators Like Starlotte Satine

The underlying content moderation barriers extend beyond individual wellness seminars.