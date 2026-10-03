Wendy Parker Named Chair of Virginia Tech Philosophy Department

Parker Steps In as Chair of Virginia Tech Philosophy

Wendy Parker has taken the helm of the Virginia Tech Department of Philosophy as its new chair, bringing a specialized focus on the philosophy of climate science and meteorology to university leadership.

Parker, who joined the department as a professor in August 2020, continues her extensive research into how scientists develop and evaluate evidence concerning global climate change and its causes.

Bridging Atmospheric Science and Philosophy

Parker’s scholarly work bridges empirical atmospheric science and rigorous philosophical analysis. She authored “Climate Science” in 2024 as part of the “Cambridge Elements in Philosophy of Science” series, building on numerous articles and book chapters.

Her academic trajectory includes earning bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and meteorology from Northern Illinois University, followed by a master’s in philosophy and a Ph.D. in history and the philosophy of science from the University of Pittsburgh.

Cross-Disciplinary Affiliations and NSF Backing

Beyond her departmental obligations, Parker maintains active cross-disciplinary affiliations. She serves as a faculty affiliate of Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and acts as a core faculty member within the university’s Center for Ecosystem Forecasting.

Her career has also drawn external backing, highlighted by two National Science Foundation standard grants.

Federal Policy Experience and Legislative Insight

She previously served as a Congressional Science Fellow on the staff of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Looking Ahead to Departmental Leadership

“I feel very fortunate to be taking on this role in a collegial department that is full of excellent scholars and dedicated teachers,” Parker said. “I look forward to supporting our students and faculty in my new role.”