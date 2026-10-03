Piyush Goyal Says India Trade Pacts Could Cover World Economy

Piyush Goyal Pitches India as Global Trade Anchor Covering 75-80% of World Economy in Chicago

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal revealed during his visit to Chicago that the nation is currently establishing a web of free trade pacts that may eventually encompass roughly 75-80 per cent of global economies. Speaking at an event organized by the US Indian Community Foundation, Goyal detailed an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at scaling bilateral and multilateral pacts.

The Bottom Line Economic Scope: India’s pre-2014 trade agreements covered roughly $10 trillion in global GDP, a figure expanding toward $70 trillion through ongoing and recent negotiations.

India’s pre-2014 trade agreements covered roughly $10 trillion in global GDP, a figure expanding toward $70 trillion through ongoing and recent negotiations. Growth Targets: The country is working towards growing from a $4 trillion economy today to a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The country is working towards growing from a $4 trillion economy today to a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Corporate Engagement: Goyal met with key executives from firms like Archer Daniels Midland, Aon, and Cognition to drive foreign investment and technology integration.

Expanding Free Trade Agreements Past $70 Trillion in Global GDP

India has significantly widened the scale of its trade negotiations in recent years. Goyal noted that prior to 2014, the nation’s trade agreements encompassed economies representing about $10 trillion in gross domestic product. Recent decisions to make free trade agreements with 31 developed and developing nations have pushed that covered baseline to approximately $60 trillion.

When factoring in ongoing talks with an additional six to eight economies representing about $15 trillion in GDP, the total footprint approaches $70 trillion. “Some have been. Some will be in the next 6-8 months. In a way, you’re talking about 70 trillion dollars,” Goyal stated during his address to the US Indian Community Foundation.

Targeting a $30 Trillion Economy by 2047

While speaking under the “Viksit Bharat” initiative, Goyal called upon business leaders and entrepreneurs from both the US and the Indian-American community to join in the nation’s rise as it targets scaling from its current $4 trillion size to a $30 trillion economy by 2047, which marks a century of independence.

Metric Previous Baseline (Pre-2014) Current Trajectory (Recent & Active Talks) Covered Global GDP ~$10 Trillion Up to ~$70 Trillion Target Economy Size $4 Trillion (Present) $30 Trillion by 2047 Active Trade Partner Talks Not specified 6 to 8 ongoing negotiations

Highlighting demographic advantages, Goyal pointed out that the nation has an average age of 30 years alongside expanding manufacturing, defense exports, and 5G digital infrastructure.

Direct Engagement with US Corporate Leadership in Chicago

During his Chicago visit, the commerce minister held targeted discussions with major United States corporate entities to discuss investment, expansion and greater India-US collaboration. He met with Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), to review modernization efforts across agricultural value chains and food processing sectors.

Additional meetings included talks with Aon CEO Greg Case regarding the company’s operations in India and scope for further expansion, alongside discussions with Paul Grewal, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer at Cognition, centered on artificial intelligence deployment. Goyal also delivered the keynote address at a US-India Business Council (USIBC) roundtable focusing on venture investments and commercial scaling for startups.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.