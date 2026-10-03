Sony sets PS5 Pro lottery rules in Japan requiring playtime

Sony is confronting severe PlayStation 5 Pro hardware shortages in Japan by instituting a strict lottery system that requires prospective buyers to log at least 60 hours of playtime on a Japan-registered PS4 or PS5 account. The purchase applications run until October 7, targeting genuine gamers while attempting to lock out speculators and scalpers ahead of major software launches.

Purchase Applications and Lottery Rules for Japanese Buyers

The consumer electronics giant is currently accepting purchase applications exclusively on its Japan-focused online store. Local buyers have a hard deadline of October 7 to submit their requests. Sony has openly signaled that demand will significantly outstrip available stock, stating plainly that submitting a form does not guarantee the right to purchase.

If buying requests exceed the final sales allocation, Sony will conduct a lottery among the eligible applicants. To qualify for entry, an account must have accumulated at least 60 hours of active playtime across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or both systems between September 27, 2024, and September 27, 2026. Furthermore, the requirement applies strictly to Japan-registered Sony accounts.

Sony plans to begin notifying lottery winners around October 26. Successful applicants must finalize their transactions through the company’s online store by November 2. Any unfinalized sales past that date will be immediately voided, and Sony intends to re-lot those remaining consoles to other eligible customers. Purchase and shipping are restricted entirely to Japan, with a strict limit of a single PS5 Pro per Sony account.

Combating Scalpers Ahead of Major Industry Releases

The hardware scarcity and subsequent defensive measures arrive as Sony faces separate consumer backlash regarding its broader hardware roadmap, including its plan to stop manufacturing physical discs for new games by 2028. Despite those controversies, demand for the company’s most powerful console to date remains remarkably high.

As noted by analyst commentary shared on social media by Genki, Sony’s lottery gating aims to keep consoles out of the hands of criminals and speculators who target high-demand electronics. The timing of the shortage coincides with mounting anticipation for major upcoming software. Rockstar is scheduled to launch GTA VI on November 19, a release widely expected to drive a massive wave of console upgrades as players seek out peak performance for the high-profile crime adventure.

Potential Expansion Outside Japan

While the purchase restrictions and playtime hurdles are currently confined to the Japanese market, market watchers warn that the supply crunch may widen. If regional shortages persist over the coming weeks, industry observers suggest Sony could potentially expand its lottery-based purchasing framework to the United States and other international territories where demand continues to outpace factory output.