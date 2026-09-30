Sony PS5 Pro Shortage to Last Until Early 2027 Due to GTA 6

Sony is facing a severe inventory crunch for the PlayStation 5 Pro, with leaked internal communications warning that supply constraints and heavy demand will likely persist until early 2027. The hardware shortage is being driven by the upcoming November 19, 2026 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which does not have a PC version at launch.

The Hardware Rush Triggered by Rockstar Games

With Grand Theft Auto VI slated to debut on November 19, 2026, players are scrambling to secure the hardware needed to run the title. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will release exclusively for current-generation home consoles at launch, completely omitting PC platforms from its initial rollout. This strategy has forced PC gamers and console owners alike to re-evaluate their setups.

Gamers demanding maximum resolution, ray tracing, and stable frame rates have zeroed in on the PlayStation 5 Pro as the definitive console experience. While the standard PlayStation 5 can handle the software smoothly, the expectation surrounding the title has sparked widespread pre-order surges. Carrefour reported double-digit growth in home console sales over the summer, alongside record-setting pre-order numbers for the game itself.

Demand spiked even higher after an extended gameplay trailer dropped in late August. Ironically, that promotional footage was recorded using a standard PlayStation 5, but the visual fidelity did not temper the public desire to snap up the Pro model.

Leaked Internal Communications Reveal Extended European and US Shortages

The overwhelming market appetite has caught Sony off guard. According to an internal communication reviewed by German tech outlet PlayFront, Sony issued a warning to distribution partners detailing temporary market supply limits driven by intense demand. The unpublicized company document explicitly states that these tight supply conditions will continue at least until early 2027.

Retail shelves reflect this internal warning across major global markets. In the United States, the official PlayStation Direct storefront and major retailers frequently display out-of-stock notices. The situation is similarly grim across Europe, where French retailers have seen online inventories completely wiped out. On secondary reseller platforms, scalpers are listing the high-end console for prices exceeding 1,000 euros.

While total retail dead air is unlikely, Sony’s replenishment schedule will likely rely on small, intermittent drops. Bots and eager buyers will clear out any newly listed stock within seconds, leaving little room for casual purchasers.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Meet the Holiday Shopping Surge

Manufacturing constraints and global logistics realities prevent Sony from instantly scaling up factory output. PlayFront notes that moving parts from assembly lines to retail shelves across North America and Europe takes weeks or months of transit time. Even if production speeds increase, factory output cannot match the colossal consumer demand of the late year holiday shopping season.

Sony’s internal guidance suggests that frustrated buyers may eventually settle for standard PlayStation 5 models if Pro units remain unavailable. For fans planning a day-one celebration on November 19, 2026, the harsh reality is that purchasing the software may prove significantly easier than finding the hardware required to run it.