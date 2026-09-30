USACE and Missouri DNR to Host Public Meeting on Holt and Doniphan County Flood Study

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are preparing to host a public meeting on Oct. 7, 2026, to present the draft report for the Holt County, Missouri, and Doniphan County, Kansas, spin-off feasibility study. Attendees at the gathering will hear a summary of the draft findings and can ask questions regarding potential flood-risk management options.

Issuance of the public notice kicks off a 30-day window for public review and commentary concerning the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment. The research examined methods to cut down on repeated expenses and damages, handle flood hazards inside the target region, and boost the durability over time of both flood-defense assets and safeguarded local investments.

Meeting Schedule and Venue Details

For community members wishing to attend in person, the public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, running from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Loess Hills Lodge, 406 State St., Mound City, MO 64470.

Following the approach used at past community gatherings, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is providing an additional chance to share opinions regarding the preferred plan on Thursday, Oct. 8. Individuals from the department will be present between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Toad Hollar, located at 1710 Nebraska St. in Mound City, MO. To schedule a specific time slot for sharing your comments, reach out to Colby Thrash by calling 573-526-4904 or sending an email to [email protected].

Reviewing Documents and Submitting Comments

Individuals can examine the draft document, investigate the results of the environmental evaluation, and send in their written remarks digitally via the official USACE project page.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Max Headlee, environmental resources specialist, Kansas City District, USACE at: Attention: Environmental Resources Section, Planning Branch 601 E. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64106 Or by email at [email protected]. Written comments will be accepted by mail or email.