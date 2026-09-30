Michaela Selinger & Bernadette Bartos in Concert at Minoriten Wels

On Monday, March 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM, the Minoriten in Wels hosted a unique vocal evening featuring mezzo-soprano Michaela Selinger and pianist Bernadette Bartos. The program explored the tragic, illusion-driven worlds of literary heroines through art songs by Robert Schumann, Maurice Ravel, Hugo Wolf, and Henri Duparc.

Essential Takeaways for the Evening The Venue: The historic Minoriten Wels served as the atmospheric backdrop for the intimate liederabend.

The historic Minoriten Wels served as the atmospheric backdrop for the intimate liederabend. The Performers: Mezzo-soprano Michaela Selinger and pianist Bernadette Bartos curated the program exploring female literary archetypes.

Mezzo-soprano Michaela Selinger and pianist Bernadette Bartos curated the program exploring female literary archetypes. The Repertoire: Works by Robert Schumann, Maurice Ravel, Hugo Wolf, and Henri Duparc focused on the themes of illusion and tragic longing.

Literary Heroines Through the Lenses of Schumann and Ravel

The program invited listeners on an emotional journey titled around the concept of travel and psychological displacement—borrowing from Henri Duparc’s evocative piece “L’Invitation au voyage.” Each musical set focused on a distinct female figure grappling with unrealizable utopias and shattered hopes. Robert Schumann’s Fünf Lieder nach Gedichten der Maria Stuart traced the Scottish queen’s path from her sorrowful farewell to France all the way to her inevitable execution in the concluding “Gebet.”

Shifting from European classical romanticism to orientalist atmospheres, Maurice Ravel’s Drei Lieder der Shéhérazade captured the plight of a woman utilizing utopian tales to survive, set against Tristan Klingsor’s atmospheric texts. Meanwhile, Goethe’s iconic figure Mignon, drawn from Wilhelm Meister, anchored the program’s exploration of profound yearning for affection and a lost homeland before ultimately succumbing to a broken heart.

An Intimate Exploration of Musical Illusion at Minoriten Wels

Composer Featured Work / Cycle Central Literary Figure Robert Schumann Fünf Lieder nach Gedichten der Maria Stuart Mary Stuart Maurice Ravel Drei Lieder der Shéhérazade Shéhérazade Hugo Wolf Vier Lieder der Mignon Mignon Henri Duparc Selected Lieder (incl. L’Invitation au voyage) The Traveler / The Wanderer

By bringing together these disparate yet thematically linked compositions, Selinger and Bartos highlighted how different musical traditions interpret the human desire for unattainable ideals. Whether through Schumann’s poignant setting of royal tragedy or Wolf’s haunting treatment of Mignon’s yearning to see “a land where the lemons bloom,” the concert examined the destructive power of illusion across classical vocal literature.

The evening at Minoriten Wels offered audiences a rare, focused dive into the psychological depths of art song repertoire, demonstrating how 19th- and early 20th-century composers translated complex literary womanhood into lasting musical masterpieces. What are your favorite interpretations of art song cycles exploring literary characters? Let us know in the comments below.