Hurricane Polo Triggers Flash Flood Threat Across US Southwest

The remnants of Hurricane Polo and Tropical Storm Odalys are driving a massive surge of tropical moisture into the American Southwest, threatening Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas with torrential downpours and dangerous flash flooding through Wednesday morning.

Tracking the Multi-Day Flash Flood Threat Across the Southwest

Meteorologists warn that widespread rainfall totals ranging from 3 to nearly 8 centimeters are expected across the region, with isolated areas projected to receive up to 18 centimeters of rain. Flash flood watches are currently in effect, and forecasters anticipate more urgent flash flood warnings as the storm systems progress eastward.

The heavy precipitation began impacting Arizona, New Mexico, and the southern portions of Nevada, Utah, and Colorado on Monday. By Tuesday, the core threat shifts eastward into portions of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and the Texas Panhandle.

Meteorological Mechanics Behind the Extreme Rainfall

This widespread weather event is the result of a robust low-pressure system dropping out of California and colliding with warm, tropical air pulled north by Hurricane Polo and Tropical Storm Odalys. Michael Crimmins, a meteorologist and professor at the University of Arizona, noted that this specific seasonal transition pattern is responsible for the majority of widespread heavy rain events in the Southwest. The low-pressure system provides the mechanics and thermodynamics to create organized, long-lived storm lines, while the tropical storms supply fuel.

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Although tropical moisture often drifts into the Southwest during the monsoon season, which lasts until September, the volume arriving this week is higher than normal. Hurricane Polo is one of the strongest storms recorded in the Western Hemisphere.

Vulnerabilities in New Mexico and Texas

The flash flood risk is particularly severe in New Mexico, where the landscape is already wet from last week’s weather, leaving little capacity for additional rain. Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, explained that the ground is at its limit, meaning any additional rainfall will lead to flooding.

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The situation is different in Texas, where the expected heavy rain will fall in many areas that have not seen much rain in recent weeks, particularly in the north. Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, pointed out that the last major rain in the Dallas area was in early June, when Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded more than 8 centimeters of rain.

Severe Storm Dynamics and Safety Logistics

Forecasters caution that intense thunderstorm cells could repeatedly train over the same areas, a phenomenon meteorologists call “train thunderstorms.” Marc Chenard of the Climate Prediction Center emphasized that hourly rainfall rates exceeding 2.5 centimeters can cause flash flooding, from low-lying areas to higher terrain. Areas recently affected by wildfires will be at high risk of flash floods, with heavy rains creating rivers of muddy water.

Authorities advise residents to prepare for potential emergencies, avoid exposing themselves to water or wind, identify the nearest temporary shelter, and monitor official updates from the National Weather Service, civil protection agencies, and state and municipal governments.