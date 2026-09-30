Virat Kohli’s 55th Century and 15,000 Runs Lead India to Win Over West Indies

Virat Kohli marked a significant career milestone on Sunday, hitting an unbeaten 139 to lead India to a dominant eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the opening match of their three-match one-day international series. The 37-year-old batter surpassed 15,000 career ODI runs during the chase in Thiruvananthapuram, becoming only the second player in history to reach the mark after Sachin Tendulkar.

India successfully chased down a victory target of 296 with 50 balls remaining. Kohli’s performance was supported by a 151-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who contributed 110 runs to the effort. Kohli secured the win by hitting his ninth six of the innings, a moment that drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kohli Reaches 15,000 ODI Runs

Kohli’s achievement puts him in elite company. According to records, he reached the 15,000-run milestone in his 303rd ODI innings. In comparison, Sachin Tendulkar, who retired with a total of 18,426 runs, reached the 15,000-run mark in 377 innings. Despite the statistical weight of the evening, Kohli maintained that he remains focused on team objectives.

Photo: rfi.fr

“My focus has never really been on these milestones,” Kohli said. “It’s just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long.”

The match also highlighted the form of Shubman Gill, who notched his 10th ODI century. The partnership between the two proved decisive after Rohit Sharma provided a brisk start with 32 runs, helping the team build early momentum during the opening 74-run stand.

West Indies Innings and Kuldeep Yadav’s Spell

Earlier in the day, the West Indies posted a total of 295-7. Justin Greaves led the scoring for the visitors with 101 runs, forming a 135-run opening partnership with John Campbell, who added 62. The innings was stabilized in the latter half by Amir Jangoo, who finished unbeaten on 58, and Roston Chase, who contributed to a 52-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Photo: namibian.com.na

India’s response in the middle overs was driven by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav finished with figures of 4-40 and was named player of the match. His spell included a maiden over and a sequence where he dismissed Greaves and Jewel Andrew on successive balls, narrowly missing a hat-trick when Roston Chase successfully defended the next delivery.

Looking Toward the 2027 World Cup

This series is viewed as an essential part of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is set to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Both Kohli and 39-year-old Rohit Sharma have retired from Test and T20 cricket to focus exclusively on the 50-over format in the lead-up to the tournament.

Kohli confirmed that he views the 2027 World Cup as his final appearance in the competition. Regarding his preparation, he noted, “We’re a year away from the World Cup. I know what my goal is, and yeah, it’s pretty clear for me that whatever games we get, I just need to keep working on different aspects of the game. Keep myself physically fit, challenge myself to be out there, run from boundary to boundary in the last 15 overs if I can, field in the inner ring, show intensity.”

The two teams are scheduled to meet again for the second ODI on Wednesday in Guwahati.

Player Contribution Virat Kohli 139* (88 balls) Shubman Gill 110 Justin Greaves 101 Kuldeep Yadav 4-40

The information provided in this article is for general news and informational purposes only.