Montemurlo Carabinieri Tenenza upgraded to Compagnia

The Carabinieri Tenenza in Montemurlo has officially been upgraded to a Compagnia, bringing a dedicated Nucleo Operativo e Radiomobile (NORM), increased personnel, and round-the-clock patrol capabilities to Montemurlo, Vaiano, Cantagallo, and Vernio following authorization from the Ministries of Interior and Defense.

From Tenenza to Compagnia: A Structural Evolution in Prato’s Security Landscape

Security infrastructure across the Val di Bisenzio is undergoing a fundamental shift. The local Carabinieri command in Montemurlo has formally transitioned from a Tenenza to a fully fledged Compagnia. This organizational leap is far more than a simple change in nomenclature; it establishes a much broader operational framework designed to handle the diverse needs of an area stretching from dense residential centers to sprawling industrial districts.

The administrative pathway for this upgrade involved intensive coordination. The formal authorization was cleared by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense, alongside the General Command of the Carabinieri. The roots of this transition trace directly back to August 15, 2025. During a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security held at the Prefecture in Prato, the Commander General of the Carabinieri, General of Army Corps Salvatore Luongo, outlined the plan alongside Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Photo: notiziediprato.it

With the new Compagnia now operational, the Provincial Command of Prato possesses two distinct company commands: one in Prato and the newly minted one in Montemurlo. Captain Antonio Mundo, who previously led the Montemurlo Tenenza, remains at the helm to direct operations across this vital territory.

The Operational Impact of the New Radiomobile Unit

What separates a Compagnia from a lower-tier Tenenza is the establishment of a dedicated Nucleo Operativo e Radiomobile (NORM). Here is why that matters for daily policing: the NORM splits its focus into two distinct branches. An investigative operational division targets complex criminal activity, while the radiomobile division guarantees external patrols 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Until now, emergency response across the valley relied heavily on the Compagnia di Prato. The new Montemurlo NORM introduces a localized, dedicated rapid-response asset capable of integrating with and reinforcing existing security measures. Alongside the NORM, the local Comando Stazione remains fully active. It continues to serve as the direct neighborhood touchpoint for the public, managing routine proximity policing, taking formal complaints, conducting local investigations, and handling public order duties.

Command Level Key Structural Units Operational Competency Area Compagnia di Montemurlo Comando Stazione + Nucleo Operativo e Radiomobile (NORM) Montemurlo, Vaiano, Cantagallo, Vernio Compagnia di Prato Provincial oversight & urban coordination Prato municipality

Geographic Scope and Personnel Reinforcements

The geographic remit of the newly minted Compagnia covers a wide and varied terrain. Beyond the borders of Montemurlo proper, the command holds stable jurisdiction over the municipal territories of Vaiano, Cantagallo, and Vernio. Managing these distinct zones requires balancing the security demands of valley floor industries with those of remote hillside hamlets.

To ensure this expanded territory is adequately covered, additional military personnel are arriving on the ground. These Carabinieri, assigned directly by the Tuscany Carabinieri Legion Command, supplement the existing force. According to the Arma, this infusion of personnel is a direct response to longstanding civic expectations, working in close coordination with all other law enforcement branches under the overarching direction of the Prefect.

As patrols ramp up across the Val di Bisenzio, the local command enters a new era of administrative and operational maturity.