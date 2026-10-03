Richard E Grant confesses to being a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors

Actor Richard E Grant stunned viewers and fellow contestants by immediately declaring himself a Traitor within moments of being chosen by host Claudia Winkleman during the season premiere of Celebrity Traitors on BBC One. The dramatic admission has left the actor scrambling to save his skin as the reality competition unfolds.

The Bottom Line Richard E Grant shocked the cast by confessing to his Traitor role almost immediately after selection.

BBC One’s celebrity edition has enjoyed a massive launch in the ratings.

A tense cliffhanger leaves Grant’s fate hanging in the balance ahead of the next round table banishment.

The Shock Admission That Stunned the Castle

The tone for the latest season of Celebrity Traitors on BBC One was set early when host Claudia Winkleman emerged from a casket to greet the cast, as reported by The Irish Times. But the real chaos began when Richard E Grant was selected as a Traitor and promptly told Joe Lycett and the rest of the group that he was indeed a villain. According to coverage in The Guardian, nobody in the history of The Traitors had ever straight-up announced their villainous status without coercion.

Reflecting on the blunder in his confessional, Grant admitted, “Well, that may be the biggest mistake I have ever made in my life,” as noted by Radio Times. Show producers expressed sheer disbelief at the unprecedented move. A producer noted that while they always hope to keep the series fresh, no one in their wildest dreams expected a contestant to blow their cover five minutes after the roundtable.

Allies and Adversaries Rally Around the Chaos Lord

Reaction among the celebrity cast was sharply divided. Longtime neighbour and friend Jerry Hall rushed to Grant’s defense, telling fellow contestants that she has known him for 30 years and believes his eccentric behaviour is just part of who he is rather than a calculated gameplay strategy, according to Radio Times. Other players, however, were far less forgiving, with Anita Singh in the Telegraph dubbing him the “lord of chaos” as tension reached a boiling point across the estate.

Photo: The Guardian

Meanwhile, Digital Spy reported that the second episode concluded on a nail-biting cliffhanger just as Claudia Winkleman instructed players to cast their votes at the roundtable. Fans quickly took to social media to dissect the abrupt ending, theorizing whether Grant’s time in the castle has officially come to an end or if production is manufacturing suspense for a dramatic escape.

Ratings Success Amid Rising Paranoia

Away from Grant’s immediate survival battle, the broader game features intense paranoia among the remaining contestants. Documentarian Ross Kemp has already exhibited signs of severe stress following minor interactions, while musician James Blunt arrived dressed in a striking beige jacket, according to The Irish Times reporting. Comedian James Acaster reportedly became so distraught during filming that cameras were briefly paused for him to collect himself.

Photo: The Irish Times

Despite the high-stakes friction, the series is enjoying a massive commercial start. Digital Spy noted that the season premiere peaked at over nine million viewers during its live broadcast – more than three million more than last year’s equivalent episode.

Celebrity Traitors: has Richard E Grant blown it already? | The Latest

Celebrity Traitors Season Launch Comparison Metric Previous Season Current Season 2 Peak Live Viewership Previous figures Over nine million viewers Network BBC One BBC One / iPlayer Key Inciting Incident Standard Deception Richard E Grant’s Immediate Confession

As the fallout from the first roundtable continues to dominate conversations, attention is also shifting toward the impending second murder. Contestants Hannah Fry and Jerry Hall currently find themselves directly in the line of fire, with Fry receiving high praise at the roundtable for analyzing that the Traitors’ choice to target Amol Rajan showed a lack of underlying confidence.

“It felt like he felt like he’d been given the lead role in the film, and he just had to tell everyone,” Traitors Uncloaked host Ed Gamble remarked regarding Grant’s unprecedented slip-up.