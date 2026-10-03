Club Med Seeks Global Product Marketing Project Coordination Intern

Club Med is hiring a global product marketing project coordination intern to manage product expression, AI-driven information workflows, and the Room Plans project from its headquarters. The internship sits within the Brand, Product and Digital Marketing direction, supporting 30,000 global employees across nearly 70 premium resorts.

The Bottom Line Role Overview: A global product marketing project coordination internship focusing on product expression, AI automation, and room plan rollouts.

A global product marketing project coordination internship focusing on product expression, AI automation, and room plan rollouts. Corporate Scale: Operates within a global network of nearly 70 premium and Exclusive Collection resorts supported by 30,000 G.O and G.E staff members.

Operates within a global network of nearly 70 premium and Exclusive Collection resorts supported by 30,000 G.O and G.E staff members. Core Deliverables: Managing digital room plan integration, authoring internal strategy content on SharePoint, and benchmarking global tourism trends.

Origins and Global Footprint of the Hospitality Leader

Gilbert Trigano and Gérard Blitz founded Club Med in 1950 based on the founding philosophy that “The goal of life is to be happy. The place to be happy is here. The time to be happy is now.” Together, the founders established the all-inclusive holiday model across international resort locations.

Today, the company operates as a global leader in premium all-inclusive vacations. The enterprise maintains approximately 70 Resorts featuring premium and Exclusive Collection categories, supported by roughly 20 corporate offices spread across five continents.

Workforce statistics highlight a diverse operational scale. The company employs nearly 30,000 G.O (Gentils Organisateurs) and G.E (Gentils Employés) spanning 110 nationalities. Internal operations cover more than 120 distinct trades within resorts and over 400 specialized functions across administrative offices.

Inside the Brand, Product and Digital Marketing Division

The newly opened internship position is housed directly inside the Brand, Product and Digital Marketing directorate. Within this organizational tier, the Product Marketing division is structured across three core operational pillars: Product Experience, Product Information, and Product Content Tools.

The collective mandate of these teams centers on maintaining master reference databases for product information. Furthermore, the unit defines digital content strategies and oversees product data expression to ensure customer-centric consistency worldwide. The incoming intern will report directly to the Product Expression Manager to support these multi-channel initiatives.

Club Med Operational and Workforce Metrics Operational Metric Recorded Figure Founding Year 1950 Premium & Exclusive Resorts Nearly 70 Global Corporate Offices Approx. 20 across 5 continents Total Workforce (G.O & G.E) Nearly 30,000 Nationalities Represented 110 Total Distinct Trades 120+ in Resorts / 400+ in Offices

Core Missions and AI Workflow Modernization

Selected candidates will participate in shaping the expression of Club Med product offerings through systematic benchmarking and sourcing studies. These analyses aim to uncover novel methods for presenting resort experiences, with a primary focus on web-platform presentation.

A significant portion of the mandate involves operationalizing artificial intelligence and workflow automation. The intern will monitor project activities, refine content production pipelines, and update reference toolsets to improve data integrity and cross-channel consistency.

Operational supervision of the Room Plans project constitutes another primary responsibility. The coordinator will manage communications between third-party service providers, individual resort operators, and internal departments to guarantee accurate digital integration of room schematics on public web platforms.

Internal Communication and Industry Benchmarking

Beyond technical data management, the role requires active participation in community animation and product innovation discussions. The intern will author editorial pieces targeting the global Product community, distributing trend analyses and competitor research via the corporate SharePoint network.

Comparative analytics remain central to refining the guest experience. By examining shifting consumer preferences and international hospitality standards, the marketing team uses these benchmarks to formulate strategic recommendations for on-site resort offerings.

The corporate entity routinely ranks high among preferred employers in hospitality, tourism, and leisure classifications, alongside accolades from student and young graduate panels published by Capital and Epoka. These rankings underscore the corporate objective to provide professional immersion for all interns and work-study participants.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.