Meta Launches Open-Source Muse Gadgets for Hardware Developers

Meta is expanding its Muse AI agent beyond software by releasing Muse Gadgets, an open-source project providing developers with firmware and a Linux software development kit to build custom hardware. Alongside the open-source release, Meta manufactured 5,000 units of a USB-C smart home dongle called Muse Home Link to distribute for free to subscribers.

Meta Launches Muse Gadgets Open-Source Firmware and Linux SDK

On Friday, Meta introduced Muse Gadgets to give developers and tinkerers the tools needed to connect the Muse personal agent to physical hardware. The system allows users to pair low-cost hobbyist computers like a Raspberry Pi or off-the-shelf ESP32 boards with displays, buttons, sensors, and actuators.

The company outlined several project ideas to demonstrate the SDK’s flexibility. Suggested builds include a color e-ink display or a hardware stick that plugs directly into a television’s HDMI port. These options provide alternatives for users who want to interact with the AI agent without wearing smart glasses or relying solely on a smartphone.

Nat Friedman Details the USB-C Muse Home Link Hardware

To showcase what the platform can accomplish, Meta’s Superintelligence Labs built its own connected hardware.

Meta manufactured a batch of 5,000 Home Link units and offered them for free to Muse subscribers while supplies last. Friedman noted on social media that the hardware would be ready to ship in a few weeks. The post generated nearly 30,000 views within a few hours of publication, indicating strong initial demand among subscribers.

Expanding Muse Beyond a Standalone Chatbot

The hardware initiative aligns with Meta’s broader strategy to integrate the Muse agent across multiple platforms and use cases. Beyond consumer tinkering, the company introduced Muse for Small Business earlier in the week, offering a free tier with usage limits that connects the AI to workplace tools such as Shopify, Dropbox, and Slack. Meta also established a new business unit, the Meta Enterprise Platform, to target corporate customers and scale its artificial intelligence offerings in commercial environments.

Photo: engadget.com

While the open-source hardware initiative is aimed primarily at developers and hobbyists, observing what community members build with the Linux SDK could help inform Meta’s future consumer hardware roadmap.