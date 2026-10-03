Sydney Sweeney, Novig, and the Sports Betting Campaign Sparking Athlete Backlash

Actress Sydney Sweeney stars in a sports betting advertisement for Novig featuring footballs positioned across her chest and between her legs, drawing sharp criticism from female athletes and experts who question the campaign’s framing and its prioritization of the male gaze over actual athletic performance.

The Commercial That Triggered a Sporting Backlash

The controversy centers on a promotional spot for Novig, a sports betting platform where Sydney Sweeney serves as an equity stakeholder. As danstapub.com noted, the actress appears with footballs positioned in front of her chest and between her legs, declaring to the camera, “You think you know sports? Prove it. Novig is strictly sports. So they wanted to show… strictly sports.” That juxtaposition of hypersexualized imagery with claims of athletic focus immediately triggered anger across the professional sports community.

Real sportswomen quickly mobilized on digital platforms to contest the framing. Australian swimmer and double Olympic champion Brianna Throssell responded on Instagram by publishing images of actual female athletes in active competition, highlighting what women in sports actually look like when their performance takes center stage. Jennifer Padjemi, a cultural critic, argued via danstapub.com that any genuine intention to valorize women’s athletics was entirely absent from the production.

Deconstructing the Feminist Debate and Pop Culture Intersection

The campaign has reignited fierce debate over how pop culture intersects with modern feminism. Barbara Dupont, a gender studies lecturer at IHECS in Brussels, explained to dhnet.be that utilizing bodily autonomy to sell commercial products does not automatically equate to advancing feminist interests. “What she defends is not really feminist interests,” Dupont stated, adding that while bodily autonomy remains central to feminism in the context of reproductive rights, rape culture, and eating disorders, it frequently gets co-opted for sexualized marketing.

At the same time, Cécile Simmons, a researcher specializing in masculinism cited by danstapub.com, pointed out that Sweeney embodies a conventional, traditional aesthetic that resonates within pro-MAGA circles and among masculinists who favor a binary view of gender roles. Although the actress has declined to state formal political affiliations in interviews, framing herself as apolitical, analysts note that her refusal to distance herself from movements claiming her as an icon functions as a stance in itself.

Comparing Marketing Tactics: Novig Versus Athlete-Led Media

Campaign Aspect Novig Commercial (Sydney Sweeney) ESPN Body Issue (Professional Athletes) Primary Subject Hollywood actress and brand equity stakeholder Elite female athletes (e.g., Serena Williams) Visual Focus Traditional aesthetic designed for the male gaze Physiques shaped directly by rigorous athletic discipline Stated Intent Provoking high-engagement digital “rage bait” Reappropriation and celebration of athletic bodies

Defenders of the actress have pointed to past athletic publications like ESPN’s Body Issue—where competitors such as Serena Williams have posed nude—to justify the aesthetic choices. However, critics reject the comparison, emphasizing that professional athletes use those platforms to reclaim their own physical narratives built through years of elite training, whereas commercial advertisements utilize external celebrity figures primarily to generate shock value and web traffic.

The Systemic Realities Facing Women’s Sports

Athletes have spent years demanding that media outlets and sponsors focus on their competitive output rather than framing their bodies for aesthetic consumption. Cécile Simmons explained via danstapub.com that campaigns of this nature actively undermine those hard-fought professional standards. Meanwhile, dhnet.be noted that Barbara Dupont characterized the actress not as the root cause of systemic gender inequality, but rather as a symptom of a broader societal framework that continues to normalize these disparities.

Photo: danstapub.com