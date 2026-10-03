US Watchdog to Probe Pentagon’s New Office of Religious Affairs

The Pentagon is launching a new religious affairs office tasked with addressing what Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth describes as a decline in religious community within the military following an era of political correctness.

Quantico Address Establishes Office of Religious Affairs

Unveiled during the State of the Force address on Wednesday at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, the Office of Religious Affairs will report directly to Hegseth. Hegseth told junior officers and enlisted leaders assembled at the base that the department is putting on the full armor of God because the real battle is spiritual, adding that America’s military must understand the difference between good and evil. Hegseth announced the initiative alongside other projects such as the Autonomous Warfare Command, stating that all such efforts remain incomplete without faith.

Leadership of the newly created bureau will entail acting as the principal counselor on religious matters to both the secretary and the deputy secretary. According to a memorandum signed by the secretary, the director will act as the principal advisor for religious affairs across the entire department. The office’s core responsibilities include ensuring sufficient funding and resources for chaplain-led programs and faith-based initiatives, as well as sponsoring and overseeing research tools to support spiritual fitness, readiness, and resilience.

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Hegseth argued that the military previously prioritized secular humanism and political correctness over religious practice. He claimed that secular careerists in cubicles and lawyers handling red tape had dictated service members’ spiritual lives rather than military chaplains. The new office aims to realign the Armed Forces Chaplains Board and its executive director under its authority for chaplain advisement.

The Pentagon has not released an official breakdown of the military’s religious composition since 2019. Previously released figures from the department revealed that approximately 70% of active-duty personnel identified as Christian, 2% claimed atheism or agnosticism, and 24% reported either an unknown religious background or no religious preference whatsoever. During his Quantico address, Hegseth cited figures asserting that less than 5% of the joint force identifies as nonreligious, with the remaining 95% recognizing an “Almighty God.”

Freedom From Religion Foundation Files Probes

The Freedom From Religion Foundation announced plans to launch an investigation into the newly unveiled office, seeking transparency regarding its funding, operations, and exact plans to assess the spiritual fitness of troops. The Wisconsin-based nonprofit stated it will utilize the Freedom of Information Act to request records on the office’s budget, staffing, and operational scope.

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The group’s FOIA requests will target how the Pentagon defines and intends to evaluate spiritual fitness, readiness, and resilience, including any specific technologies or evaluation tools under consideration. Additional records sought by the foundation cover potential ties to external religious organizations, treatment of nonreligious service members, and associated First Amendment considerations. Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, asserted that Hegseth’s new office would elevate Christianity’s role in shaping US military policy, accusing him of utilizing his position to advance what she described as a “Christian Nationalist agenda” within the armed forces.

Hegseth’s personal Christian beliefs have previously drawn scrutiny. In March, The Washington Post reported that Hegseth had held monthly evangelical services at the Pentagon, while department personnel expressed reluctance to raise concerns over the religious campaigns. Earlier this year, the Pentagon also reduced the number of recognized religious denominations and belief systems available to service members from 211 to 31.

Budget Deadlines Set for Fiscal Year 2027

Under the terms of the memorandum signed by Hegseth, the Office of Religious Affairs must submit an initial baseline budget for fiscal year 2027 funding within 60 days. This financial submission is required to include permanent manning requirements for the new directorate. Within 90 days of the memorandum, the director of Administration and Management must coordinate with the office’s director to integrate the unit into the Pentagon’s formal organizational framework, determining the initial allocation of senior executive service positions alongside civilian and military billets.