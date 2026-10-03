Sundance Film Festival debuts twelve titles across theaters and streaming

As October brings a genuine chill to the air, twelve titles debuting from the 2025 and 2026 Sundance Film Festivals arrive across theaters and streaming platforms. Sundance.org reported that this month’s slate highlights real-world resilience, led by documentaries and unique narrative features running right up to Halloween.

The Bottom Line Documentaries make up nine of the featured titles, focusing heavily on historical injustices, survival stories, and personal perseverance.

Notable releases span multiple platforms and theatrical windows, including Apple TV, Netflix, and select cinema runs.

High-Altitude Climbs and Historical Reckonings on Apple TV and Netflix

Extreme mountaineering kicks off the streaming calendar on Apple TV. The Last First: Winter K2 arrives on October 2, examining the race to achieve the first winter summit of K2. Director Amir Bar-Lev utilizes footage shot by climbers like Nirmal “Nims” Purja to investigate the steep human and financial costs of the climb. Meanwhile, Netflix takes on indigenous rights with Free Leonard Peltier on October 12. Directors Jesse Short Bull and David France explore the 1975 Pine Ridge Reservation shootout and the yearslong campaign surrounding Peltier’s contested conviction.

Historical injustices extend globally with Kikuyu Land, coming to select theaters on October 9. Co-directed by Bea Wangondu and Andrew H. Brown, the documentary follows families seeking land restitution in Kenya after decades of British colonial rule. On October 16, Netflix debuts The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable, directed by Joanna Natasegara. The film tracks Tarik “Cilvaringz” Azzougarh as he produces Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the one-of-a-kind album infamously purchased by Martin Shkreli.

Character-Driven Fables and Grifters on the Big Screen

Narrative features this month mix restless youth with eccentric fiction. Paloma Schneideman’s feature debut, Big Girls Don’t Cry, hits select theaters on October 9. Set in a 2006 New Zealand beach town, the film stars Ani Palmer as 14-year-old Sid navigating a checked-out father and the early internet. Also entering select theaters on October 16 is Noah Segan’s The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.

Perhaps the most fantastical entry arrives on October 23, when Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer’s Wicker lands in select theaters. Adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones’ short story “The Wicker Husband,” the comedic fable stars Olivia Colman as a lonely fisherwoman who asks a master craftsman, played by Peter Dinklage, to weave her a husband. Alexander Skarsgård steps into the role of the resulting wicker man, whose presence disrupts the rigid rules of local gossips.

Decade-Long Documentaries and Unsolved Cold Cases

Real-life persistence anchors several late-month biographical projects. One in a Million, directed by Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes, arrives in select theaters on October 21. Filmed over ten years, it captures Isra’a’s coming-of-age from fleeing Aleppo at age 11 to seeking asylum in Germany. The film won the Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary and the Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Closing out the month are tales of relentless searching and unresolved history. Finally, Who Killed Alex Odeh? arrives in select theaters on October 30. Co-directed by Jason Osder and William Lafi Youmans, the film examines the 1985 assassination of Alex Odeh, exploring how the unsolved cold case continues to impact modern geopolitics.

History of the Sundance Film Festival | THR News

October 2026 Sundance Release Highlights Title Format Release Date Key Talent / Directors The Last First: Winter K2 Streaming (Apple TV) October 2 Dir. Amir Bar-Lev Kikuyu Land Select Theaters October 9 Dir. Bea Wangondu, Andrew H. Brown Free Leonard Peltier Streaming (Netflix) October 12 Dir. Jesse Short Bull, David France The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable Streaming (Netflix) October 16 Dir. Joanna Natasegara Wicker Select Theaters October 23 Olivia Colman, Peter Dinklage, Alexander Skarsgård

Which of these October festival titles are you planning to see in theaters or queue up at home first?