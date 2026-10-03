Bitcoin to Hit $400,000 by 2030, Predicts Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Reaffirms $400,000 Bitcoin Target for 2030 Based on Four-Year Halving Cycles

Brian Armstrong confirmed during a September 28 appearance on Nicole Lapin’s Money Rehab podcast that he maintains a $400,000 price target for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of the decade. The projection relies on the repetition of historical four-year post-halving cycles, targeting roughly a triple of the previous all-time high of $126,000 reached in October 2025.

Here is the math: a $400,000 valuation represents approximately five times the current trading level near $84,000, bringing the network’s total market capitalization to roughly $8,200 billion. Armstrong emphasized that the figure represents a personal projection of a possible outcome rather than an official corporate forecast from Coinbase.

The Bottom Line

The Core Thesis: Brian Armstrong’s $400,000 forecast assumes historical four-year halving cycles will repeat, multiplying the October 2025 peak of $126,000 by three.

Brian Armstrong’s $400,000 forecast assumes historical four-year halving cycles will repeat, multiplying the October 2025 peak of $126,000 by three. Valuation Impact: Reaching the target would expand Bitcoin’s network capitalization from $2,500 billion to roughly $8,200 billion.

Reaching the target would expand Bitcoin’s network capitalization from $2,500 billion to roughly $8,200 billion. Contrasting Views: Institutional voices diverge sharply, with Bitwise arguing that spot exchange-traded funds have rendered traditional cycle theories obsolete.

Mechanics of the Halving and Supply Contraction

The structural reasoning behind the forecast ties directly to the programmed reduction of new supply. Every 210,000 blocks—roughly every four years—the reward distributed to miners is cut in half. The April 2024 halving reduced block emissions to 3.125 BTC, while the upcoming spring 2028 halving will lower the rate to 1.5625 BTC at block 1,050,000.

Historically, each supply contraction preceded a major price expansion followed by an approximate one-year correction period. Applying this historical rhythm to the next cycle places Bitcoin near three times its prior peak by 2030. At that price level, daily issuance will drop below 230 bitcoins, giving Armstrong a two-year window past the 2028 event to test his rule of thumb against actual market performance.

Competing Institutional Forecasts and the Death of the Cycle

While Armstrong’s target aligns with conservative ends of institutional speculation, other industry leaders project vastly different trajectories. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest outlined a bullish scenario of $1.5 million for Bitcoin by 2030, with a base case resting at approximately $710,000. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor has referenced a long-term target of $21 million per bitcoin by 2046 to justify the ongoing corporate accumulation strategy executed by Strategy.

However, the reliability of the four-year cycle is facing direct pushback from market participants. Matt Hougan, director of investments at Bitwise, argued that this rhythm is dead following the introduction of spot exchange-traded funds and sustained corporate treasury demand.

The arithmetic supporting Hougan’s counter-thesis rests on daily liquidity flows. Daily network issuance hovers around 450 bitcoins, whereas US spot exchange-traded funds alone now hold over one million bitcoins in aggregate. Under these conditions, structural supply shocks from the halving compete against institutional inflows that dwarf daily miner production.

Armstrong himself took care to qualify his statements during the podcast interview. He noted that predicting exact prices remains impossible and labeled his estimate merely a plausible outcome if historical patterns hold. As the operator of a platform that generates revenue directly tied to trading volumes and maintains several thousand bitcoins on its own balance sheet, executive commentary carries commercial relevance, even when kept to measured orders of magnitude compared to prior public statements.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.