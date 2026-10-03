Disney+ Unveils Trailer for Lionel Messi Animated Series ‘Messi and the Giants

Disney+ has released the first trailer and theme song details for Messi and the Giants (Messi y los gigantes), an upcoming children’s animated series inspired by football star Lionel Messi. Set for a boreal summer 2027 premiere, the project features young actor Milo Burgess as the voice of Leo, with music produced by Sony Music Vision Latin Iberia.

The Bottom Line

The Project: Messi and the Giants is an animated children’s series headed to Disney+ in the boreal summer of 2027, tracking Leo as he enters the magical world of Iko to face ten giants.

Messi and the Giants is an animated children’s series headed to Disney+ in the boreal summer of 2027, tracking Leo as he enters the magical world of Iko to face ten giants. The Cast and Crew: Milo Burgess voices the young Lionel Messi, while Sony Music Vision Latin Iberia oversees the music production.

Milo Burgess voices the young Lionel Messi, while Sony Music Vision Latin Iberia oversees the music production. The Soundtrack: Luck Ra performs the lead track “Vamos, vamos, manos,” part of a 13-song original soundtrack orchestrated by producer Andy Clay.

Comic-Con Málaga Reveals First Look at Iko

Details about the animated adventure were unveiled during a panel on the second day of Comic-Con Málaga in southern Spain. Executive producers Lacey Stanton and Bryan Korn of Sony Pictures Television joined director Dan Creteur of Atlantis Studios and executive producer Sergi Reitg, vice president of Sony Music Vision Latin Iberia, to share insights into the show’s narrative framework.

The newly debuted trailer introduces viewers to a magical realm called Iko, where the animated version of Leo must confront ten distinct giants. According to information released during the presentation, the series relies on fantastical elements alongside traditional sports action, featuring a robot soccer ball and a guitar-playing lizard companion.

Milo Burgess, the actor selected to voice the protagonist, shared his perspective on taking on the role. “We had to get the role right. Our Leo had to be special like Lionel Messi,” Burgess stated, describing the voiceover work as a dream project that will challenge viewers to face their own obstacles.

Sony Music Orchestrates Thirteen Original Tracks

The musical architecture behind Messi and the Giants spans multiple international recording hubs. Sergi Reitg explained that Sony utilized studio facilities across Miami, Mexico, Brazil, Buenos Aires, and Madrid to build the audio landscape.

The production yielded thirteen original tracks designed specifically for the animation. The primary single, titled “Vamos, vamos, manos,” is performed by artist Luck Ra. Bryan Korn characterized the lead track as a major highlight of the musical roster during the panel discussion.

Production duties for the soundtrack rest with Andy Clay, a producer known for past collaborations with prominent Latin music acts including Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony, and Alejandro Sanz.

Project Element Details Platform Disney+ Release Window Boreal Summer 2027 Voice Talent Milo Burgess (Leo) Lead Single “Vamos, vamos, manos” by Luck Ra Soundtrack Producer Andy Clay via Sony Music Vision Latin Iberia

A Five-Year Development Journey

The origins of the animated concept trace back five years. Sergi Reitg admitted that when the idea was first pitched, the team understood it could be viewed as an unconventional proposal. At the time of project conception, Messi was playing for FC Barcelona and had not thought about retirement. Despite subsequent changes that saw the athlete move to Paris and Miami, the production team maintained engagement with Messi’s corporate representation. Reitg noted that Messi’s team remained involved throughout each stage of development, securing the necessary rights and approvals as the concept evolved from an ambitious pitch into an active Disney+ series.